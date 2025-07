Pet of the week: Moki Published 2:51 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Moki is available for adoption at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

This week’s pet of the week is Moki.

He is a 7-month-old, mixed breed boy. He’s extremely sweet and is looking for a home who will continue to work on his basic training. He’s playful, friendly and will make an amazing adventure buddy for one lucky family.

If you would like to meet Moki, visit Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.