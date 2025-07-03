Published 6:30 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Michael Patrick McGee

April 5, 1956 – June 14, 2025

Michael Patrick McGee 69 passed away peacefully on June 14, 2025 in Redmond, Oregon. Michael was born in Palatka, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father Robert McGee in 1958 and mother Dorothy Miller in 2010.

Michael is survived by his brother Patrick McGee (Diane), sister Colleen Leary (Kent) and his sister Barbara Glidewell. Michael had 3 daughters, Sarah, Layla, Kayla and 1 son David, 2 nephews and 6 grandchildren. Nephews Robert (Kristi) , Keegan (Angela), granddaughters Autumn, Lillie Mae, Alia, Tinsley, Nicole and grandsons Landon Michael, Tommy and Weston.

Michael loved animals of all kinds especially his puppies as he called them. He would rescue anything from a tiny bird that fell out of its nest, dogs and any other creature that needed to be rescued. He was a friend to all animals.

Michael owned McGee Automotive in Vancouver, Washington for many years while he enjoyed car racing and the love of speed. He then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada and opened a very successful IT company called Eondeck.com. In 2007 he moved to Redmond, Oregon and opened Redmond Computers. He absolutely loved to golf anytime and anywhere.

Memorial contributions can be made to BrightSide Animal Center 1355 NE Hemlock Ave, Redmond, Oregon 97756.

In loving memory – Michael will be missed by so many. A private service will be held later this summer in Redmond with family.