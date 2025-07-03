Flashback: City goes for four tennis courts 50 years ago Published 3:28 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Delegates of the Joseph chamber of commerce who flew into Redmond to boost the Chief Joseph Days celebration were given an official welcome by Doris Osenton, Miss Redmond of 1950. Pictured here, from left to right, Jackie McFetridge, queen of the Joseph celebration, Walter Brennan, film star, Doris Osenton, Frank McCully, publicity director for the celebration, and J. R. Roberts. (Archive photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Donald Wells, son of Mr. and Mrs. T. J. Wells, was one of nine youths at Boys' State picked to serve as the police force in 1950. (Photo by Giles/Archive) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more FIRST AND second graders got an unexpected treat in 1975 when professional puppeteer Clancy Sheehy of Boulder, Colo., joined Redmond Kinder College teacher Mary Donahoe for 45 minutes of puppet-illustrated story telling. Following the show, left, the young listeners had an opportunity to try their own hands at making the puppets work. (Spokesman photos by Brothers/Archive)

100 Years Ago

July 16, 1925 — Issue missing…

75 Years Ago

July 13, 1950 — Horse Show New Feature For Fairtime

Roy Carpenter Works For Biggest Parade; Premium List Due

With just a month and a week to go, details of the 31st annual Deschutes county fair are drawing increased attention from Manager Carl Galloway and board members.

Something new at the fair this year will be the horse show, to be staged Saturday afternoon, August 19, by Redmond Saddle club.

The annual show, previously held in June, was changed to fair time. It will include races, musical ropes, exhibition events, jumping and other contests.

Help Available

Roy Carpenter, board member in charge of the parade, said today that he anticipates more float entries than last year. Because of the horse show, the parade will take place at 10:30 Saturday morning, and will follow much the same line of march as last year.

For business firms and individuals planning to make floats, Carpenter has available several pamphlets with pictures and layouts. He urges anyone interested to get in touch with him soon.

All saddle clubs of central Oregon are expected to take part, as they will be here for the horse show. This should mean more horses than ever before in the parade.

Plans Shape Up

There will be a sweepstakes parade prize Carpenter said, and a number prizes in other divisions, such as saddle clubs, floats, bands, marching units, industrial and miscellaneous.

Max Barbour of Klamath Falls again will furnish the stock for the rodeos Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, August 20.

Another big attraction will be the buckaroo breakfast Sunday morning, with Top Hand George Murphy in charge. Held for a number of years, the early-morning feed each year attracts thousands.

Fred Browning’s carnival will be back again, and there will be many other events for the crowd’s enjoyment, including dances Friday and Saturday night.

The premium list is on the presses now at the Spokesman and will be ready for distribution soon. There will be a long list of prizes for 4-H clubbers and Future Farmers, as well as open-class livestock, women’s cookery, needlework and handcraft, and a floral division

Chairman Mike Lynch, Manager Galloway and the other board members expect to announce further details of the approaching show soon.

Come on In, Water’s Fine, Say Dads

Plenty of Room For Everybody, Berning Declares

There’s plenty of room at the Redmond swimming pool for everybody, including the kids from Prineville and Jefferson county, communities, and they’re all welcome.

However, a little rearranging of the pool schedule might distribute the pool “population” more evenly during the popular afternoon hours.

That was the trend of the discussion at the Redmond city council meeting Tuesday night.

Figures Cited

The only one present who was able to offer any figures on the subject was John Berning, city superintendent. Even if all the people who bought tickets on any one day were all in the pool at the same time, there would still be ten square feet of pool for each swimmer, Berning said.

Bolstering this statement with some personal observation, Berning estimated that not more than 20 per cent of the swimmers at the pool at any time are in the water. They’re there, sunbathing on the apron or playing on the grounds, but they’re never all in the water at once.

P-TA Rumor Stopped

A rumor that the Redmond P-TA was up in arms over “crowded conditions at the pool” was squelched by a delegation from that organization.

Leonard Gorton, spokesman for the P-TA group, pointed out that the school organization had not met since the end of classes and could not have made any statement one way or another on the matter. All P-TA officers were contacted, he declared, and all of them denied having anything to do with such a movement.

Giles to Ride Home From East On Motorcycle

Vernon Giles, Redmond photographer, will ride home on his motorcycle, following a two weeks’ vacation in North Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

He made the trip to Fargo, N. D., with Mr. and Mrs. A. F. Warner and son, Jerry, who had been here visiting the Warners’ daughter, Mrs. Giles.

The motorcycle was towed to Fargo behind the car, and after visiting in Fargo, Giles rode it to LaCross, Wis. He also plans to go to Minneapolis, arriving in Redmond the end of next week.

Mrs. Giles is in charge of the studio during her husband’s absence.

50 Years Ago

July 16, 1975 — City goes for four tennis courts

At a special Monday noon meeting Redmond City Council delayed awarding of bids on two tennis courts in hopes that monies could be stretched to cover four courts.

Originally the city had estimated cost of two courts at $20,000. Half of the amount was obtained through the state from a U.S. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation (BOR) grant.

The Redmond Rotary Club agreed to underwrite the required 50 per cent local matching money — $10,000.

Mayor Ron Bryant explained Monday that use of city crews to perform much of the construction work had reduced the cost of the two planned courts to between $11,000 and $12,000.

If BOR officials consent, council would like to use the remaining federal grant and Rotary matching monies toward completion of two more courts on the one-acre tract in dry canyon near the high school.

Additional funds for the two extra courts could be obtained from federal revenue sharing monies allotted to Redmond. The revenue sharing advisory committee had recommended several years ago that $13,500 of the city’s share go to parks and recreation during 1976. Some of that revenue sharing money also could be used to repair the two old courts at the corner of Deschutes and Eighth St. in downtown Redmond.

Low bids for asphalt paving of the two courts was $4,701.60 from Central Oregon Pavers. For surfacing, Hugh Findlay had submitted a low bid of $2,625. Council directed city administrator Ed English to get amendments to the bids for two more courts.

Meanwhile Redmond Rotarians had earned $1,150 in ticket sales and from concessions at the slowpitch softball tournament they had hosted over the weekend as the first of a series of events to raise the local share.

The Rotarians will organize the parade and sell the admittance buttons this year for the Deschutes County Fair as a second fund-raising project. Redmond Jaycees had dropped the project.

The importance to the high school of having four tennis courts, instead of two, was explained later in the day by athletic director Don Rich.

“As far as time is concerned, it becomes a cumbersome thing” to host a match with only two courts, Rich said. He recalled that it “took forever” and “we never did finish because it got dark” when Prineville tried to host tennis matches with only two courts several years ago.

Turning to airport business, council accepted the recommendation of the airport commission to purchase a 1,500 gallon crash-fire-rescue vehicle for the airport at a cost of $164,242 from Walters Manufacturing Co. Mayor Bryant cast the deciding vote approving the purchase after the proposal deadlocked 2-2 with Stan Sturza and Don Fraley opposed. Shari Hahn and Buck Kauffman had favored the purchase. Two council members were absent.

The purchase had been approved earlier by both the airport commission and city council. After objections were raised to the increasing of the tank capacity from 1,000 to 1,500 gallons by two other bidders, the Federal Aviation Administration had asked that the proposed purchase be reviewed. The airport commission re-iterated its stand on Monday of last week. The vehicle cost is covered, in large part, by federal funds through an Airport Development and Aid Program (ADAP) grant.

Council unanimously authorized the borrowing of $60,000 from U.S. National Bank at 05.625 per cent interest as the city’s cash share of the $1.2 million reconstruction project currently under way at Roberts Field.

Repayment is to be from airport revenues. Remainder of the funding comes from a federal ADAP grant, state monies and in-kind share provided by the donation of county land to the airport.

Unanimous authority also was given to borrow up to $500,000 at the same rate of interest from U.S. National Bank on a short-term basis to cover payments to the contractor until ADAP funds are received from the federal government. The action was needed to ensure that the city would not default on the contract. At the insistence of Sturza, any interest payments will be reimbursed at a future date out of airport revenues.

25 Years Ago

July 12, 2000 — Issue missing…