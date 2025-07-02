Fire burns northeast of Terrebonne, prompts evacuations Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A 50-acre wildfire is burning acreage northeast of Terrebonne in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, as of 2 p.m. the fire was burning off Grizzly Flat, northwest of Prineville and east of U.S. Highway 26.

The fire has prompted Level-3-Go Now evacuations for 18 households.

Resources attacking the fire include seven engines, four air tankers, two helicopters and one dozer with more resources en route, according to Central Oregon Fire Info. A Level-1-Get Ready evacuation level has been established west of the fire zone (east of Culver) and a level-2 evacuation level has been set up south of the fire zone (north of Prineville).

Updates on the fire can be found on the Central Oregon Fire X/Twitter page at @CentralORfire.

