Redmond to allow fireworks on Fourth of July, ban use starting July 5 Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Redmond city council passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday night that bans the use of all fireworks in the city — but it won’t go into effect until after the Fourth of July. The ban on firework use in city limits will begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 5. It will remain in effect until Redmond Fire & Rescue officially lifts its outdoor burn ban later this fall.

The order does not ban the sale of legal fireworks within city limits. The public fireworks show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on the evening of July 4 will go on as planned.

A number of residents packed council chambers on Tuesday to comment on the matter before councilors voted. Some spoke of the need to ban fireworks entirely, while others mentioned the patriotic traditions of the holiday, as well as the local nonprofits who benefit from fireworks sales.

Councilor said Jay Patrick has seen a lot of concern over illegal fireworks that shoot into the sky. Despite their illegality, he sees many go up in the city on holidays. He wishes people would follow the law and not set off illegal fireworks, however he says that’s not realistic and unable to manage that many people.

“They are their own people. If I had an answer I would’ve given it a couple of years ago when it first started coming up” Patrick said. “Any fires can be set on Christmas trees or cooking a turkey on Thanksgiving. There are many problems, but we can’t regulate everything, and fireworks are kind of that way with me.”

Travis Leeman, manager at Discount Fireworks Superstore which operates in Redmond, said that a lot of money goes into preparing the stands to sell for the short period before the holiday.

“I don’t think they should be banned this year, especially since a few months ago they assured us that they weren’t going to do anything,” Leeman said.

Leeman understands why there is talk about banning fireworks, but thinks the city should’ve come to a decision months ago — before everyone started buying permits and stock, and after many customers made their purchases as well.

“We’ve already bought all our permits. We bought our business licenses and things like that,” Leeman said. “The city profits from that, it helps the community and all that. But it’s almost a bit insulting to do that to us halfway through (the season).”

At the council meeting, residents spoke against and for fireworks both discussed the importance of fire safety. Residents voiced their concerns for people misusing fireworks and incorrectly disposing of them, which had caused fires in previous years, including last year when two NW Redmond homes caught on fire and were heavily damaged

City councilor Kathryn Osborne said that, though a small small percentage of fires are started by fireworks, just one such blaze can cause significant damage.

“The city is trying to implement as many fire protections as we can, not just for fireworks,” Osborne said. “Because the 1.7 percentage can be catastrophic, such as in 2017, the Eagle Creek fire, which burned 50,000 acres of the Columbia Gorge and burned for three months and was still smoldering in May of 2018.”

Mayor Ed Fitch said the city will take a more proactive approach to fireworks well in advance of Fourth of July in 2025. Councilor John Nielsen reminded people at the meeting that as fire season gets longer and more intense, dangers increase and what had been tradition may have to change.

“You don’t see people putting candles on Christmas trees anymore. And there’s a good reason for it, because we found ways to adapt to still honor the traditions and move forward into more safety and sensible solutions,” Nielsen said.

Under the emergency ordinance, use of any fireworks after July 4 will be a Class A infraction and carries a penalty of a fine up to $500 for each infraction.

The use of illegal fireworks in Redmond can result in a fine of $500 and $750 fine in Bend. The use of illegal fireworks brings a fine of $1,500 for the first offense, with additional fines up to the state allowed maximum of $6,250. City officials asked residents not to call 911 to report fireworks use. Instead, they ask residents to report firework concerns via email at reportfireworks@redmondoregon.gov or call the non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.