Another small fire breaks out Tuesday

Fire burned about two acres of brush near LKQ Brad’s Auto Parts in Southwest Redmond on Tuesday.

According to Redmond Fire & Rescue, crews were first alerted to the fire about 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding units could see a visible column of smoke from a distance and requested additional units to respond. Crews aggressively attacked the fire and halted its progress.

After an on-scene investigation, crews determined the fire was started by a man who was illegally burning trash which escaped and ignited nearby vegetation. The man was arrested by Redmond Police and charged with reckless burning.