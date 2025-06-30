Redmond event calendar July 3-9 Published 4:38 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Summit Express Jazz Band will perform on Friday at Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo) There will be a Pearl Jam-themed sound bath on Sunday at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/3

ConnectW’s Munch & Mingle: Connect with professional women over a limited-seating, monthly noon meal every first Thursday of the month; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; Madalines Grill & Steak House, 2414 S. Highway 97, Redmond; connectw.org or 541-548-9964.

Live at the Vineyard — Mango Stew: The band will perform island-inspired tunes; 5-8 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Friday 7/4

Fourth of July Parade: Bring your friends, family and neighbors, and enjoy a morning filled with local pride, floats and the joy of gathering in the heart of our town; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Redmond, 446 SW Seventh St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.

Independence Day/Poolside BBQ: Sip and savor the day with your choice of refreshing, sparkling and tiki cocktails from Straightaway, and folk group Toast & Jam will perform; noon-6 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

FIRST STOP Friday: Start your First Friday at the Redmond Senior Center, there will be appetizers and drinks while enjoying music and art vendors; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

The Substitutes: The Central Oregon rock band will perform; 4:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Live at the Vineyard — Summit Express Jazz Band: The band from Bend will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Saturday 7/5

Pickleball Tournament: Start the day off at the athletic center with a pickleball tournament; 8-11 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Saturday Market: There will be local vendors, handmade crafts, fresh produce and unique finds; 11 a.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Reptile Zone Kids Camp at the Studio: From bearded dragons to boa constrictors, this is an interactive, family-friendly activity is a great opportunity to meet and learn more about reptiles; noon-2 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Adult Pool Party: an adults-only pool party featuring the Cocktail Cabana, the Cascade Food Cart and Bar, and live music from the 90s band, Chained to Stone; noon-6 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The Central Oregon rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Derek Michael Marc & Crossfire: The singer-songwriter and band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Stargazing at Spirit Rock: Meet for a stargazing experience at the athletic center before departing for Spirit Rock; 8-9 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Sunday 7/6

Live Pearl Jam Sound Bath: Kevin Kraft and Pete Kartsounes will lead, bring a yoga mat, light blanket and eye cover for maximum comfort; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $20.52 online; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.

Sip & Swing at the Golf Shed: Grab a Straightaway cocktail and sharpen your golf skills at Brasada’s indoor golf shed simulator; 2-4 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Monday 7/7

$1 Wing Day: Eat $1 wings every Monday; 4 p.m.; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.

Tuesday 7/8

CASA Volunteer Training Session: Join this four week training to become a trauma-informed advocate for a child in foster care locally; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; casaofcentraloregon.org.

Cantastic Barrel Race: Watch the barrel racing; 4-7 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Sagebrush Arena, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonbarrelracing.com or 541-548-2711.

Redmond City Council Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Trivia Tuesdays: Play with Useless Knowledge Bowl trivia hosting; 7 p.m.; free; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; elementspublichouse.com or 541-604-8883.

Wednesday 7/9

Redmond Senior Center Wellbeing Series: Wellbeing series sponsored by St. Charles Medical Center, each month to a specific health and wellness topic; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Redmond Urban Area Planning Commission Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Music On The Green: Local bands will perform with local food, drinks, desserts available as well as craft vendors; 5:30 p.m.; free; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.

Bingo Night: Bingo on Wednesdays that supports Redmond Senior Center’s “Passion for Pets Program”; 6-8 p.m.; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; elementspublichouse.com or 541-604-8883.

Deschutes County Horse Fair: Check out the horse fair; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-2711.