Redmond city council to meet Tuesday to discuss possible firework ban Published 6:38 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Lilyanna Glenn helps Ian Buckner and his daughter Emersyn at the Discount Fireworks Superstore in Redmond on June 27.

The city of Redmond will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to discuss and vote on a emergency ban on fireworks sales and use over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the meeting agenda, city councilors will discuss an ordinance that would declare a state of emergency in the city due to extreme weather conditions. A Red Flag weather warning has been issued for the area on July 1. High temperatures are expected later in the week, cresting at a forecast of nearly 90 degrees on Sunday. A small brush fire broke out last week in Dry Canyon Park, where fireworks are already banned.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment during the meeting, which will be available to watch online.