Redmond Airport lands $8 million federal grant Published 3:05 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The Redmond Airport learned Monday it will receive an additional $8.38 million in federal grants for its terminal reconstruction project.

The money was disbursed as part of a $9.71 million federal grant from the Federal Aviation Administration focusing on infrastructure at rural airports. Congresswoman Janelle Bynum celebrated the news along with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley and Congresswoman Val Hoyle.

“Rural airports are a critical part of keeping our communities connected and making travel accessible to everyone,” Rep. Bynum said in a release. “I’m ecstatic that over $8 million will go to Roberts Field airport in Redmond to provide Oregonians with the quality transportation they deserve.”

The airport has begun work on a three year, $180 million project that is set to add 80,000 square feet to the airport’s main terminal building. The work is expected to be finished in 2028.

Jodi Low, the Redmond Airport customer service administrative supervisor, said that it is important that the airport has federal funding to help fund the expansion.

“We wouldn’t be able to complete this project without federal support,” Low said. “Not to the extent that we are completing this project.”

The money given from this fund is directly helping the expansion project of the airport. Five other rural airports across Oregon were awarded money to expand their infrastructure with the remaining $1.3 million of federal grants.