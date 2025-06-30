Pet of the week: Dude

Published 10:59 am Monday, June 30, 2025

By Spokesman staff

Dude is available for adoption at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

Meet Dude.

Dude came to BrightSide with 17 other dogs who were seized from a property in Terrebonne.

Dude loves playing with both dogs and people and has been having so much fun in play groups. He gives the best kisses and is such a sweet, goofy boy. He’s looking for a home who can show him the ropes and work on him with basic training. He’ll make an amazing addition to a very lucky family.

If you would like to meet Dude, visit Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.

