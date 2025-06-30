Pet of the week: Dude Published 10:59 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Dude is available for adoption at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

Meet Dude.

Dude came to BrightSide with 17 other dogs who were seized from a property in Terrebonne.

Dude loves playing with both dogs and people and has been having so much fun in play groups. He gives the best kisses and is such a sweet, goofy boy. He’s looking for a home who can show him the ropes and work on him with basic training. He’ll make an amazing addition to a very lucky family.

If you would like to meet Dude, visit Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.