July 3 Redmond police log Published 2:39 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Sunday, June 22

12:10 p.m. 1900 block NW Larch Spur Court. Taleah Villafan, 20, Redmond. Charges: Strangulation — victim is family or household member.

7:33 p.m. Southwest Canyon Drive and Southwest Reindeer Avenue. Phillip Leithauser, 38, Redmond. Charges: DWS/revoked — misdemeanor.

8:40 p.m. 100 block SW 11th St. Lashawna Wolfe, 28, Redmond. Charges: False info to police — criminal.

8:40 p.m. No arrest location given. Lashawna Wolfe, 28, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

Monday, June 23

3:03 a.m. 2400 block SW 24th St. McKayla Cowgill, 22, Redmond. Charges: Burglary I — residence, criminal conspiracy — Class A felony and harassment.

3:03 a.m. 2400 block SW 24th St. Miranda Belmontes, 25, Redmond. Charges: Burglary I — residence, criminal conspiracy — Class A felony and harassment.

Tuesday, June 24

6:50 p.m. 2200 block SW Yew Court. Robert Ward, 38, Armarillo. Charges: Assault IV — felony (with child or pregnant victim) and criminal mistreatment I — simple assault.

10:30 p.m. Southwest Canal Boulevard and South Heights Avenue. Mark McGrew, 52, no residence given. Charges: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving.

11:05 p.m. Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest Oak Tree Lane. Tristen Rader, 26, Redmond. Charges: Fail to carry/display op license, false info to police — criminal, warrant arrest — out of state and warrant arrest — out of state.

Wednesday, June 25

1:10 a.m. Northwest 19th Street and West Antler Avenue. Cameron Rodriguez, 32, Redmond. Charges: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

1:35 a.m. Northwest 19th Street and West Antler Avenue. John Reoch, 33, Redmond. Charges: Driving under the influence — felony (DUII), DWS/revoked — misdemeanor, fail to carry/display op license, obstruct governmental/judicial administration, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

1 p.m. 900 block SW Veterans Way. Jonathon Queener, 41, Redmond. Charges: Criminal trespass I and theft II — shoplifting.

8:06 p.m. 1700 block S. Highway 97. Jefferson Prowell, 52, no residence given. Charges: Criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II.

9:37 p.m. 2400 block S. Highway 97. Brayden Thurman, 22, Prineville. Charges: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving.

Thursday, June 26

10:08 p.m. 700 block NW Canal Blvd. Randee Wymore, 33, Redmond. Charges: Drugs — PCS — schedule II — U-misdemeanor and warrant arrest — in state.

Friday, June 27

1:57 a.m. Southeast Veterans Way and Southeast Airport Way. Angel Williams, 22, Warm Springs. Charges: Assault IV — simple misdemeanor.

Thefts and burglaries by block

2800 block SW Meadow Lane

2500 block SE Jesse Butler Circle

2400 block SW 24th St.

1300 block NW Canyon Drive

1200 block SW Lake Road

300 block SW Sixth St.

2200 block SW Xero Lane

200 block SW Rimrock Way

1600 block SW 23rd St.

1300 block S. Highway 97

2400 block NW Eighth St.

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane

Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Umatilla Avenue

2400 block SW Sixth St.

1900 block NW Maple Place