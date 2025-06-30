Intern joins Spokesman reporting team Published 10:32 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Sophie Fowler has joined the Redmond Spokesman as a summer reporting intern.

Fowler, who just finished her junior year at the University of Oregon, is a journalism major. She secured the internship through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, which places talented college students at media outlets across the state.

Fowler has experience writing for Ascend Magazine, TrackTown USA and for the UO School of Journalism and Communications. She also works for the BIG Ten Student Union where she helps direct and produce livestreams for University of Oregon sports.

She said she is excited to build her career in reporting and cover the city of Redmond for the summer.

Have a news tip for her? Email sophie.fowler@redmondspokesman.com.