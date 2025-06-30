Flashback: Newberry Crater road work starts in 1950 Published 12:06 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

CAL BUTLER, seated at left, president of Butler Aircraft, discusses with general contractor Bob Coats, R.L. Coats Construction Co., the runway paving schedule that would least interfere with air traffic during the million dollar airport reconstruction project, which began Monday. Also concerned about the construction schedule are, from left standing, Dale Ayres, chairman of the Redmond Airport Commission; Bob White, chief pilot, and Jim Allen, Redmond Air Center manager, both of the U.S. Forest Service. (Spokesman photo by Brothers/Archive)

100 Years Ago

July 9, 1925 — Issue missing…

75 Years Ago

July 6, 1950 — Newberry Crater Road Work Starts

Clearing for the new road to Paulina and East lakes in the Newberry crater was started Monday by the Deschutes national forest, Supervisor Ralph Crawford said today.

The road is to be built cooperatively by the forest service and Deschutes county, with the forest doing one part of the work and the county the other.

With Lynn McCall as foreman, the forest crew is using tractors to clear the right of way. C. E. Hein, construction superintendent for the Deschutes forest, is directing the work. The men are camped at Paulina lake.

For the most part, the new road will be to the south of the existing route, Crawford said, although some part of the present road will be used in locating the new one.

Movie Star To Fly Here From Joseph

Chamber’s Delegation To Arrive for Lunch With Bend, Redmond

Walter Brennan, Hollywood movie star, will be with the Joseph flying chamber of commerce when the group, lands at Roberts field at 1 o’clock Friday.

Joseph will send a delegation of 24 here in a chartered DC-3 plane, coming on the goodwill tour to promote the annual Chief Joseph rodeo and pageant July 28, 29 and 30.

The visitors from Joseph will meet for luncheon with the Bend and Redmond chambers of commerce. The meal will be served about 1:30 at the hotel banquet room, said J. I. Roberts, who is in charge of arrangements.

The flying chamber will be headed by Ab Daisley, mayor of Joseph, Chet Collingsworth, president of the Joseph chamber, and by Brennan, who is a Wallowa county rancher.

The Joseph men will visit a number of towns in Oregon and Washington today and Friday, including Portland, Walla Walla, Pasco, Yakima, The Dalles, Eugene, Salem, Hend, Redmond, La Grande and Madras.

Joseph boasts the largest chamber of any town of its size in the nation with 186 members for the population of 600. This group sponsors the annual event, which last year showed to 15,000 in three days.

Journalism Dean Visits Redmond

Gordon A. Sabine, dean of the School of Journalism at the University of Oregon, was a Wednesday morning visitor at the Spokesman office.

Dean Sabine is making a tour of the state, visiting various newspapers and gathering reactions to the work of the School of Journalism and suggestions as to how it better may serve newspapers of Oregon.

50 Years Ago

July 9, 1975 — Construction drops slightly in second quarter of 1975

Construction, as reflected by city-issued building permits, was down only slightly during the second quarter of 1975 from year-ago figures, according to Victor Miller, acting building superintendent.

Forty three permits for construction valued at $261,057 were issued by the City of Redmond during April through June of 1975, compared to $277,246 a year earlier.

During the same quarter, Deschutes County issued 609 permits worth $5,715,577 for construction in unincorporated areas throughout the county.

The gradual recovery being experienced by the local construction industry this spring is reflected in the only slight drop in permit valuations for the last quarter, as compared to the greater decline in figures for the first half of the year.

The city issued $430,207 in permits during the first six months of this year, compared to $093,466 during the first half of 1974.

For the fiscal year just ended, construction in Redmond barely topped the million-dollar mark with permits valued at $1,063,997.

Permits issued by the city during the past quarter were:

Pacific Gas Transmission Co., remodeling and expansion of shop at 213 W. Sisters Ave., $108,863.

Jere Grunigan, remodel commercial building, 434 S. Sixth St., $495.

Vernon Patrick, add second story to rear of drug store, 498 S. Sixth St., $17,000.

Scandia Development Co., replace foundation, 704 S. 15th St., $1,600.

Greg Spicer, addition to residence, 1609 N.W. Canyon Drive, $2,500.

Bob Coyner, enclose porch, 1140 S. 12th St., $400.

John Lisius, addition to residence, 248 N. Third St., $2,000.

Wayne Kidd, fence, 907 Dogwood Ave., $50.

Wright Ford, install sign, 1835 S. Highway 97, $1,200.

C.U. Carlton, install fireplace, 147 S. Fourth St., $200.

El Rancho Motel, remodel and repair floor and showers, 423 N. Sixth St., $3,000.

Jerry Bannon, reroof residence, 827 W. Cedar Ave., $300.

Ivan Karoush, carport, 836 W. Dogwood Ave., $300.

Robert Kemry, move storage shed onto slab, 1545 W. Kalama Ave., $500.

Darrell Smith, new residence, N. Canyon and W. Birch Ave., $38,500.

E.A. Weigel, new house, Parkway Drive, $20,000.

R.F. Sleasman, fence, 437 N. Seventh St., $75.

Clarence Janes, fence, 807 S. Seventh St., $30.

Rimrock Cattle Co., remodel commercial building, 1302 S. Highway 97, $2,000.

Elmer Christensen, fence, 235 S. Fourth St., $50.

Dale Standley, fence, 1206 Kalama Ave., $100.

R. Van Bibber, garage, 307 N. Seventh St., $500.

Charles Howard, carport, 1869 S. Canyon Drive, $150.

Harvey Green, remodel residence, 415 W. Black Butte Blvd., $600.

Ivan Karoush, add two bedrooms to residence, 836 W. Dogwood, $4,700.

Elmer Christensen, install metal building, 235 S. Fourth St., $500.

Jean Davis, fence, 148 N. Eighth St., $150.

L.M. Gridley, fence, 1564 Parkway Ave., $500.

Burlando’s Burger Hut, extend front of commercial building, 1462 S. Highway 97, $2,500.

Betty Wiles, fence, 549 N, Canal Blvd., $450.

Arthur Schmidt, concrete slab, 947 S. 19th St., $350.

J.D. Whitsell, fence, 919 W. Cedar Ave., $300.

Velne Bradley, fence, 123 W. Elm Ave., $450.

J. Byers, garage, 105 N. 10th St., $2,500.

Leonard Downs, commercial storage shed, N. Fifth St., $6,340.

Clyde Moore, remodel residence, 524 S. Canyon Drive, $12,000.

Yeager and Kauffman, remodel building, 532 S. Seventh St., $1,000.

Bob Kemry, reroof residence, 1568 W. Kalama Ave., $362.

Roger Fite, remodel residence, 735 S. Ninth St., $475.

Harry Pitman, reroof residence, 611 S. 14th St., $450.

Steve Crane, remodel residence, 836 S. 14th St., $300.

Abbie Weiger, new residence, 1745 Parkway Drive, $25,000.

Recreation district OK’d

Formation of Central Oregon Park and Recreation District was approved by a comfortable margin during extremely light balloting in yesterday’s special election.

The 200-square-mile district sharing the same boundaries as Central Oregon District Hospital, garnered 327 yes votes to 248 no.

Voter authorization now must be obtained for the district to levy any taxes for operation or capital improvements.

Elected to the five-member governing board were Don Rich, 374 votes: Fred “Skip” Easterbrooks, 347; Carl Leth, 303; Eloise MacMurray, 299; Raymond Malott, 270.

Those with the greater number of votes will receive the longer of the staggered terms.

Defeated were Art Proctor, 231, and Les Carlsen, 229.

Youngsters to explore America through books

The summer reading program begins this week at Redmond Public Library for yougsters who have completed grades one through four.

Children may register anytime this week or next during regular library hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The only cost will be a minimum charge for a library card for those youngsters who do not already have one, according to librarian Ardyce Swift.

“Exploring America with Books” is the theme of this year’s program of reading for fun and enjoyment. Children may select and return books of their choice anytime during regular library hours.

Each participant will receive three or four state stamps for each book read to place on his or her own outline map of America. Each book read will be marked by a dot on a large map of the United States that will be on display in the library.

The program will culminate Aug. 14 with a party and presentation of reading achievement certificates to all participants.

25 Years Ago

July 5, 2000 — Issue missing…