Crews halt another fast-moving Dry Canyon brush fire Published 8:56 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

For the second time in as many weeks, brush caught fire in Dry Canyon and sparked a fast-moving blaze that threatened homes.

According to Redmond Fire & Rescue, crews responded abut 5:20 p.m. on Monday to Dry Canyon Park north of Quartz Park.

911 callers reported the fire moving quickly to the southeast and threatening homes along SW Canyon Dr. Level 3 fire evacuations were put into place for 21 homes on SW Canyon Dr between SW Newberry Ave to SW Quartz Ave.

Crews were able to make quick access to the fire and hold the fire to one acre and protect the homes along SW Canyon Dr.

A fire investigator determined the fire to be human cause and sparked by legal fireworks. Multiple witnesses within the area pointed Redmond Police to four juveniles — ranging in age from 15-16 years old — that were reported in the area. The four suspects were cited with reckless burning and criminal mischief.

Redmond Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, Cloverdale RFPD, Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue and BLM all responded to the scene.

On Tuesday, Redmond city council is expected to meet to discuss a ban on fireworks in the city due to extreme fire danger.