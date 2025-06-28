One dead, two injured in Prineville homicide incident Published 1:48 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

UPDATE 4 P.M. SUNDAY

Prineville Police have identified the suspect in Friday’s fatal incident as Martin Ray Terry, 36. Terry was one of two people initially taken to the hospital after the disturbance on NW 10th Street and was later arrested on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Police said additional charges are possible pending review by the Crook County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims out of respect for their families.

Terry was being held Sunday in the Crook County Jail.

One person was killed and two others were injured in an incident late Friday morning in Prineville that police are investigating as a homicide.

Prineville Police said they received a 911 call at 11:45 a.m. reporting a disturbance in the 800 block of NW 10th Street. Officers from Prineville Police, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded and found two injured male victims at the scene. A third victim was found inside the residence and was pronounced dead.

The Major Investigations Team responded and began an investigation. Police said they believe all individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prineville Police Department at 541-447-4168 or email Sgt. Jordan Zamora at JZamora@Prinevillepd.org.