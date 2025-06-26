Brush fire burns about 3 acres in Dry Canyon Park Published 8:39 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

A brush fire burned about three acres of sage and grass in the center of Dry Canyon Park in Redmond on Wednesday.

According to the Redmond Fire & Rescue, the fire was first reported about 3 p.m. on Wednesday just south of Maple Ave. Bridge. Fire crews responded and stopped forward progression of the fire after about 30 minutes, though crews were on scene extinguishing hot spots throughout the afternoon.

No one was injured and no park infrastructure was reported damaged. As of Thursday, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

This story will be updated.