Watson Development wins REDI award Published 9:57 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Watson Development was awarded the 2025 REDI Thrive Award, which honors businesses that make important contributions to the Redmond community. (Courtesy Tim Park)

Watson and their construction partner, Simplicity by Hayden Homes, transformed a rundown downtown motel into The NOVA Apartments, which brought Redmond much-needed workforce housing and revitalized a downtown landmark.

Originally built in 1965 as the Village Squire Motel, a once-bustling motor inn, the property had fallen into disrepair, becoming a drain on downtown vitality and public resources.

In 2024, Watson Development Ltd. acquired the Village Squire Motel with a vision to convert it into affordable-by-design studio apartments.

Redmond’s Urban Renewal Agency provided crucial support with a $75,000 grant. The project saw Simplicity by Hayden Homes as the construction partner, with Cobalt Property Management overseeing operations.

Opening for lease in February, all 24 units at The NOVA Apartments were priced to be affordable for individuals earning 80% area median income without the need for additional subsidies, with rents guided by HUD/Oregon Housing and Community Services data for Deschutes County.

By April, The NOVA Apartments were fully leased.

“Watson Development is honored to receive this year’s Thrive Award for our project transforming the Village Squire Motel into The NOVA Apartments,” said Jeff Lundin of Watson Development, Ltd., in a press release “We’re proud to have collaborated with the City of Redmond to bring much-needed new housing to the downtown core. It means a lot to be recognized in our hometown, and to be helping our local workforce stay in Redmond.”

The adjudication committee faced a challenging decision amidst a strong field of contenders, including Accent Lighting, NeighborImpact’s Food Warehouse, and Bethlehem Inn Redmond Community Housing. Projects vying for the Thrive Award are rigorously matched and ranked against criteria such as:

REDI Director Steve Curley noted, “Now in its fourth year, the number and quality of projects submitted this year reflect the quality of organizations investing in Redmond and making it a community that continues to thrive.”