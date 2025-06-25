Redmond event calendar June 26-July 2 Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Beyanka Ferguson will lead a solder tinkers class on Friday at the Redmond Public Library. (Submitted photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Kevin Kraft will lead a free sound bath on Monday at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 6/26

Historic Landmarks Commission: Members of the public are welcome to attend, contact Megan Peninger at 541-923-7762 or email megan.peninger@redmondoregon.gov for more information; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Live at the Vineyard — Kota Dosa: The blues, funk and jazz band with roots in New York, New Orleans and Oregon will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $22, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Airport Committee Mtg.: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 5:30-7 p.m.; Redmond; redmondoregon.gov.

Discover the Land of Fire and Ice: Learn tips and tricks from professional traveler Chris McCormack; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Friday 6/27

Overland Expo Pacific Northwest: Event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, with hundreds of session-hours of classes for four-wheel-drive enthusiasts and adventure motorcyclists; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; $30, Saturday $40; weekend and camping passes available; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; overlandexpo.com or 541-548-2711.

Solder Tinkers: Discover where creativity meets technology and create an illuminated masterpiece; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

Summer Kickin Concert Series — Mitchell Tenpenny: The singer-songwriter from Nashville will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $50 online; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Live at the Vineyard — Karissa & The Loose Screws: The high-energy country-rock group will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, all are invited to stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.

Head Games Trivia Night: free to play, win prizes, teams up to six; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com or 541-527-2101.

Chad Bushnell: The country singer-songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Saturday 6/28

Overland Expo Pacific Northwest: Event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, with hundreds of session-hours of classes for four-wheel-drive enthusiasts and adventure motorcyclists; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; $40; weekend and camping passes available; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; overlandexpo.com or 541-548-2711.

Cosplay Saturday — Fantasy: Dress in your favorite fantasy attire for 50% off first drink; 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Pangaea Guild Hall, 652 SW Sixth St., Redmond; pangaeaguildhall.com or 541-526-7641.

Motor Madness for Fearless Women: Learn to fix lawnmowers, chainsaws and more in a fun, women-friendly space; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; School of Ranch, 7783 NW 93rd St., Terrebonne; schoolofranch.org.

Saturday Market: There will be local vendors, handmade crafts, fresh produce and unique finds; 11 a.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Cover Story: The local country rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com.

Live at the Vineyard — Emily Stanton featuring High Street: The singer-songwriter based in Boise will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Heller Highwater Band: The cover band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Aaron Moore Duet: The duo will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite #100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

Sunday 6/29

Overland Expo Pacific Northwest: Event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, with hundreds of session-hours of classes for four-wheel-drive enthusiasts and adventure motorcyclists; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; $30; weekend and camping passes available; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; overlandexpo.com or 541-548-2711.

Bingo for BrightSide: Meet adoptable pets, win prizes from local businesses and help support the BrightSide Animal Center; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free entry, cash only for bingo cards; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Beyond the Dill — Exploring Three Pickling Techniques: Discover quick, fermented and sweet pickling methods in our hands-on demo, then join a potluck to share dishes and kitchen tips with fellow food lovers; 1-4 p.m.; $40; The Barn, 8290 SW 61st St., Redmond; schoolofranch.net.

Monday 6/30

Free Beatles Sound Bath: Relax deeply in this sound meditation and yogic movement session; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; first come, first served; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.

Tuesday 7/1

CASA Volunteer Training Session: Join this four week training to become a trauma-informed advocate for a child in foster care locally; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; casaofcentraloregon.org.

Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, conference room 210, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Wednesday 7/2

Redmond Senior Center Meet and Greet: Learn about the ins and outs of the Redmond Senior Center.; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.