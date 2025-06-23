Pet of the week: Rico Published 1:11 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Rico is available for adoption at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

Meet Rico.

Rico is a four-month old border collie mix who came to BrightSide a few weeks ago as a stray.

He’s a super sweet boy who could spend all day playing and running around with his other puppy friends at BrightSide. He loves toys and is the best snuggle bug when he’s done playing. He’ll need someone who can help him with his basic training as he’s still a puppy.

If you would like to meet Rico, visit Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.