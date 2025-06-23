June 26 Redmond police log Published 1:03 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Redmond police log. (Stock image)

Sunday, June 15

9:15 p.m. 2300 block NW Eighth St. Juvenile female, 15, Redmond. Charges: Runaway juvenile.

Monday, June 16

9:02 a.m. 1600 block SW Odem Medo Road. Paul McDonald, 63, Bend. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

4:32 p.m. 900 block SE Lake Road. Jonathan Davie, 46, Redmond. Charges: Assault of public safety officer — aggravated, criminal mischief II — (+$500 or intentional), criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II, escape III, false info to police — criminal, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, unlawful entry vehicle — all other (UEMV) and warrant arrest — in state.

Tuesday, June 17

12:31 p.m. 1100 block SW 32nd Court. John Theissen, 76, Redmond. Charges: Harassment.

6:18 p.m. 1700 block S. Highway 97. Glowingstar Taken Care Of, 44, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

Thursday, June 19

6:49 p.m. 400 block SW Glacier Ave. Ralph Sutterfield, 53, Bend. Charges: Violation of restraining order (VRO) (contempt).

Thefts and burglaries by block

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane

200 block NW Fourth St.

900 block SW Veterans Way

2500 block SW Volcano Way

4600 block SW 19th St.

1200 block SW Currant Drive

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane

300 block SW 32nd St.

500 block NW 23rd St.

1900 block SW Canyon Drive

900 block SW Highland Ave.

700 block SW 10th St.

2800 block SW Meadow Lane

2500 block SE Jesse Butler Circle