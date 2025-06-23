June 26 Redmond police log
Published 1:03 pm Monday, June 23, 2025
Sunday, June 15
9:15 p.m. 2300 block NW Eighth St. Juvenile female, 15, Redmond. Charges: Runaway juvenile.
Monday, June 16
9:02 a.m. 1600 block SW Odem Medo Road. Paul McDonald, 63, Bend. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.
4:32 p.m. 900 block SE Lake Road. Jonathan Davie, 46, Redmond. Charges: Assault of public safety officer — aggravated, criminal mischief II — (+$500 or intentional), criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II, escape III, false info to police — criminal, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, unlawful entry vehicle — all other (UEMV) and warrant arrest — in state.
Tuesday, June 17
12:31 p.m. 1100 block SW 32nd Court. John Theissen, 76, Redmond. Charges: Harassment.
6:18 p.m. 1700 block S. Highway 97. Glowingstar Taken Care Of, 44, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.
Thursday, June 19
6:49 p.m. 400 block SW Glacier Ave. Ralph Sutterfield, 53, Bend. Charges: Violation of restraining order (VRO) (contempt).
Thefts and burglaries by block
300 block NW Oak Tree Lane
200 block NW Fourth St.
900 block SW Veterans Way
2500 block SW Volcano Way
4600 block SW 19th St.
1200 block SW Currant Drive
300 block NW Oak Tree Lane
300 block SW 32nd St.
500 block NW 23rd St.
1900 block SW Canyon Drive
900 block SW Highland Ave.
700 block SW 10th St.
2800 block SW Meadow Lane
2500 block SE Jesse Butler Circle