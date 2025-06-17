Redmond event calendar June 19-25 Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Music on the Green starts Wednesday at American Legion Park in Redmond with Juju Eyeball performing. (Submitted photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Heller Highwater Band will perform on Friday at Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 6/19

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, writers, storytellers, and songwriters; 6-8 p.m.; free; SCP Hotel Redmond, 521 SW Sixth St., Suite 100, Redmond; dpl.libnet.info.

Summer Kickin Concert Series — Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners: The musician from Vermont will perform; $65 online; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.

Friday 6/20

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Band: The Central Oregon band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20, children 12 and under attend free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Saturday 6/21

Saturday Market: There will be local vendors, handmade crafts, fresh produce and unique finds; 11 a.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover & The Mighty Quinns: The local band inspired by John Denver, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and more will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $22, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Tuesday 6/24

CASA Volunteer Training Session: Join this four week training to become a trauma-informed advocate for a child in foster care locally; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; casaofcentraloregon.org.

Republic Services informational lunch: The garbage and recycling service provider will host an information lunch and answer questions; 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Redmond City Council Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Wednesday 6/25

Redmond Senior Center — Wellbeing Connect: Discover, discuss and connect on a wellbeing topic; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall Conference Room 200, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Music On The Green: Local bands will perform with local food, drinks, desserts available as well as craft vendors; 5:30 p.m.; free; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.