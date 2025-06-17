June 19 Redmond police log Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Sunday, June 8

9:50 p.m. 3300 block SW Glacier Ave. Jessica Andersch, 42, Redmond. Charges: Murder/homicide and unlawful use/carry weapon.

11:07 p.m. Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest Greenwood Avenue. Trevor Walling, 25, Redmond. Charges: Hit and run accident — property damage.

Monday, June 9

8:29 a.m. No arrest location. Anthony Spear, 44, Redmond. Charges: Coercion and harassment.

10:33 a.m. 600 block SW Rimrock Way. Juvenile male, 17, Terrebonne. Charges: Minor in possession — alcoholic liquor MIP.

5:52 p.m. 500 block NW 17th St. Esteban Lazo Munoz, 49, Redmond. Charges: Violation of restraining order (VRO) (contempt).

Tuesday, June 10

9:43 a.m. 600 block SW Rimrock Way. Juvenile female, 16, Redmond. Charges: Theft III — all other larceny.

10:29 a.m. 600 block SW Rimrock Way. Juvenile male, 16, Redmond. Charges: Drugs — marijuana — MIP <21 (purchase, acquire, accept or consume) and minor in possession — alcoholic liquor MIP.

4:04 p.m. Southwest Reindeer Avenue and Southwest Canyon Drive. Feliciti Mullins, 24, Redmond. Charges: DWS/revoked — misdemeanor.

11:34 p.m. 2100 block S. Highway 97. Roman Vanhorn, 33, Redmond. Charges: Criminal mischief II — (+$500 or intentional).

11:34 p.m. 2100 block S. Highway 97. Roman Vanhorn, 33, Redmond. Charges: Burglary II — business, burglary II — business, burglary II — business, criminal mischief II — (+$500 or intentional) and theft III — from building.

Thursday, June 12

12:30 p.m. 1400 block S. Highway 97. Connor Brown, 24, Bend. Charges: Computer crime (felony) and theft I — all other larceny.

8:55 p.m. No arrest location given. RC Phillips, 31, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

9:03 p.m. 2500 block SW Cascade Mountain Lane. Jessy Moon, 47, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

Friday, June 13

2:30 a.m. No arrest location given. Jeremy Haines, 49, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

5:15 a.m. No arrest location given. Alexandra Vanalstine, 37, no residence given. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

Thefts and burglaries by block

2100 block S. Highway 97

1800 block S. Highway 97

2600 block SW 24th St.

1700 block S. Highway 97

600 block SW Veterans Way

2000 block SE College Loop

1700 block SW Parkway Drive

4400 block SW Salmon Place

700 block NW Hemlock Ave.

2100 block SW 22nd St.

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane

300 block SW Rimrock Way

2000 block SW Badger Ave.

1400 block S. Highway 97

1900 block SW Canyon Drive

700 block NW Fourth St.

800 block SW 26th Court

2400 block SW Wickiup Court

400 block SW 28th St.

700 block SW Deschutes Ave.

2000 block SW Quartz Ave.

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane