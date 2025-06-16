Construction begins at Redmond Airport Published 10:30 am Monday, June 16, 2025

A major reconstruction of the Redmond Airport terminal is on its way, but passengers will already start seeing some changes.

Starting on Monday, main concourse hallway doors serving gates 6-8 were permanently closed. That means passengers departing from those gates will be rerouted through door 4 and outdoors across the tarmac to board their flights.

The requirement for passengers to walk farther outdoors is due to a temporary underground tunnel needed to move baggage between the terminal and the planes and keep crews out of the active construction zone.

“This tunnel is essential to keep baggage services running smoothly while we improve and expand the terminal,” said Zachary Bass, airport director, in a press release. “We’ve planned this carefully to minimize disruption, and our team will be on hand to ensure passengers feel informed and supported throughout the construction.”

No delays are expected and no flights are scheduled to change.