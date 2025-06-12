BRIGHT SIDE COLUMN: Fathers do it all for family Published 6:41 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Dads, we love you!

Our dads are so special in our lives. They also work like our moms, but in a different way.

Being raised on a ranch, I went with my dad everywhere. My mom did, too. Haying season was hard work. Rain could have ruined our hay. Many neighbors came and helped and the wives came and helped mom cook beautiful meals for all the hard workers.

I admired my mom and I admired my dad. He worked hard for all of us and mom did, too. I feel daddies are more protective of their daughters — they want their families to be happy just like our moms do, but in a different way. When you are a dad with a son you go do things that most boys like. But we do have “stay at home” dads. If they want to do this, more power to them. I have great respect for our dads and their love for their families. And many work hard, physically outside in extreme hot and cold. Yes, women do also but I feel men do this more.

Thank you dads for giving us love. Before I left for school every morning from the ranch, I gave my dad a kiss on his bald head. We all have special gifts for dad — our love! Thanks to my best friend.

— Betty Kelly lives in Eagle Crest.