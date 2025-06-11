Woman arraigned, charged with killing mother at SW Redmond home Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A Redmond woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing her mother, Tracy Lynn Berry, at their joint residence on SW Glacier Avenue.

Jail records identified the woman as 42-year-old Jessica Andersch, who was arraigned Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Court records indicate that the weapon used was a knife.

Redmond Police say that there is no risk to the public and that this was an isolated incident.

Andersch has had several theft convictions in Deschutes County, but court records show that she was living in Nevada until at least 2021 when the court granted her request to vacate all fees related to past convictions.