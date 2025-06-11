Redmond event calendar June 12-18 Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Oregon's Largest Garage & Vintage Sale is this weekend on the Buckaroo Lawn at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. (Submitted photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Three Dog Night will perform on Friday at First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond. (Submitted photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Clover City will perform on Thursday at Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 6/12

Coffee Clatter — Luelling Film & Photo: Each week, a different local business hosts this vibrant event, offering a blend of business showcase paired with networking and relationship-building opportunities; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; The Moontower, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-3731.

Cantastic Barrel Race: Watch the barrel racing; 4-7 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Sagebrush Arena, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonbarrelracing.com or 541-548-2711.

Live at the Vineyard — Cover City: The band will play high-energy, feel-good music; 5-8 p.m.; $20, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Music Open Mic Outside: Bring your musical talents or come to listen; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.

Friday 6/13

12th Annual Made In Redmond Tour: This distinguished event is designed to showcase the industrious spirit and manufacturing prowess of Redmond; 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $65 online, plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

Live at the Vineyard — Jeff Miller & The Congregation: The Bend-based band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $30, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Spectacular Rastelli Circus: The family circus will include jugglers, acrobats, comedians, clowns and aerialists; 6:30 p.m.$20, $10 children ages 12 to 3; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Juniper Arena, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; rastellicircus.com or 541-548-2711.

Head Games Trivia Night: Free to play, win prizes, teams up to six; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse/events or 541-527-2101.

Three Dog Night: The rock band from Los Angeles will perform; 7 p.m.; $44 online; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, First Interstate Bank Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

JuJu Eyeball: Bend’s Beatles-tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Saturday 6/14

Flag City Flag Day: Assist with placing and retrieving flags for Flag Day; 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.; Redmond Post Office, 618 NW Hemlock Ave., Redmond; 800-275-8777.

Oregon’s Largest Garage & Vintage Sale: Find and sell used items; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; $10 weekend pass, ages 17 and younger free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Buckaroo Lawn, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonslargestgaragesale.com or 541-548-2711.

Redmond Food Project Collection Day: Have reusable green bags out and protected from the elements by 9 a.m.; 9 a.m.; Home residence, Redmond; redmondfoodproject.org.

3rd Annual Wheels and Wings: Classic Car and Airplane show featuring cars, planes, vendors, food trucks, music and more, this event is free to attend and family friendly; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Prineville Airport, 4439 SW Airport Road, Prineville; wheelsandwingsprineville.com.

Cascadia Reptile Expo: See reptiles, exotic animals, plants and curiosities; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $17.85 online; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadiareptileexpo.com or 541-548-2711.

Saturday Market: There will be local vendors, handmade crafts, fresh produce and unique finds; 11 a.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

No Kings National Day of Defiance: Protest rally to protest the Trump administration; 1:30-3 p.m.; free; Freedom Hub (Joann’s Parking Lot), SW 6th and SW Highland Avenues, Redmond or 503-956-5775.

Spectacular Rastelli Circus: The family circus will include jugglers, acrobats, comedians, clowns and aerialists; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $20, $10 children ages 12 to 3; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Juniper Arena, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; rastellicircus.com or 541-548-2711.

Oregon Lightning: The professional indoor football team will play; 6:30 p.m.; $15; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, First Interstate Stadium, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; theoregonlightning.com or 541-548-2711.

Eagle Eyes: The Eagles-tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; $29 online; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Don McFarlane: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite #100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

Sunday 6/15

Oregon’s Largest Garage & Vintage Sale: Find and sell used items; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; $10 weekend pass, ages 17 and younger free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Buckaroo Lawn, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonslargestgaragesale.com or 541-548-2711.

Cascadia Reptile Expo: See reptiles, exotic animals, plants and curiosities; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $17.85 online; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadiareptileexpo.com or 541-548-2711.

Father’s Day Car Show: There will be local vendors, classic cars, family fun and a live DJ; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Father’s Day Fly Fishing Lessons: 30-minute fly fishing lessons from a professional fly fishing instructor offered all afternoon; noon-4 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Monday 6/16

CASA Volunteer Training Session: Join this four week training to become a trauma-informed advocate for a child in foster care locally; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; casaofcentraloregon.org.

Redmond City Council Work Session: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 3-4:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Tuesday 6/17

CASA Volunteer Training Session: Join this four week training to become a trauma-informed advocate for a child in foster care locally; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; casaofcentraloregon.org.

Informational Open House — Eastside Arterial Project Phase 3: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 5-6:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, Civic Room 208, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

The Art and Science of Canning: Learn to turn fresh produce into shelf-stable goods, this demo workshop covers water bath and pressure canning basics — perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $50; American Legion Hall, 704 SW Eighth St., Redmond; schoolofranch.net.

Redmond Cookbook Club: A friendly cohort of home chefs, cooking potlucks from different cookbooks each month; 6-8 p.m.; $15, wine available for purchase in addition to the ticket price; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; aromekitchen.com or 503-409-7944.

Wednesday 6/18

Better Together Summit 2025: There will be a panel discussion providing an oral history of collective impact in Central Oregon and breakout sessions to work on priorities; 11 a.m.; register online; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; bettertogethercentraloregon.org or 541-504-3600.

Repair Café with Deschutes Public Library: A free event that connects people with broken stuff with people who like to fix stuff, stuff like jewelry, small furniture, small appliances and electronics, outdoor gear, clothing and more welcome; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave, Redmond; envirocenter.org.