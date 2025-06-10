All-teen cast to perform “Newsies” through June 22 in Redmond Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

An all-teen cast is set to perform “Newsies,” starting June 14 at Ridgeview High School.

The play will be put on by Ovation Performing Arts, Central Oregon’s Christian homeschool theatre founded more than 20 years ago.

“’Newsies’ is the benchmark musical of teen sweat and spirit – backflips, fist fights, tap numbers on tables, ripping apart newspapers page by page, romance, and hardly a slow song in sight,” said director Jonathan Shepherd. “The show is a roller coaster — It’s also one of several musicals that we esteem so highly we won’t touch it unless we’re sure we can do it justice.”

Tickets for the show are $14 each or $48 for a family four-pack.

The award-winning musical is based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name. It is a fictionalized account of the real-life newsboys’ strike of 1899, set in turn-of-the-century New York City.

A passionate cast of 50 youth from across Central Oregon will put on the show, including some OPA veterans and some enthusiastic newcomers. This year, OPA actors are enjoying a new studio space and age brackets that up the stakes for these veterans to showcase their passion.

“This monster of a show is devouring our lives, our choreographers, costumers, directors, but still we can’t match these kids’ zeal,” said Shepherd. “OPA is a community theatre. This is nobody’s elective. Every actor is here because they specifically want to be here.”

Participants span from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra.

The production is a parent and community collaboration, featuring custom sets, props and costumes. In addition to the show, souvenirs, candy grams to send to cast members, and a silent auction will take place in the lobby.

Shows are at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 and June 19-21. Matinees will be performed on Sundays, June 15 and June 22. All shows are at Ridgeview High, 455 SW Elkhorn.