Redmond woman arrested after allegedly killing mother

A Redmond woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing her mother at their joint residence on SW Glacier Avenue.

Jail records identify the woman as 42-year-old Jessica Andersch, who was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Redmond Police say that there is no risk to the public and that this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the public should expect a significant police presence at the 3300 block of SW Glacier Avenue, according to Redmond Police.

The homicide victim was not identified pending notification of next of kin.