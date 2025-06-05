Flashback: Redmond boy first over the McKenzie in 1925 Published 3:31 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Miss Redmond of 1950 — Doris Osenton — is flanked on either side by the two girls who entered the finals with her. On her left is Anitra Sandwick and on her right, Jeanne Gunter. Miss Osenton won the right to compete for the Miss Oregon title at Seaside in July. (Photo by Giles/Archive) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Wally Crawford surveys his herd of Holsteins in 1975. from a Juniper-covered knoll looking toward the Cascade skyline from his dairy east of Bend. Tribute is paid to the Central Oregon dairy industry in a supplement in this week's newspaper. (Spokesman photo by Brothers/Archive)

100 Years Ago

June 18, 1925 — Redmond boy first over the McKenzie

John Hansen, O.A.C. student from Redmond, negotiated McKenzie Pass in his Ford bug Saturday. He made the trip to Sisters from Corvallis in nine hours traveling time, but advises motorists to wait a while before attempting the pass as it is far from good going. He made the trip without serious difficulty, bucking the drifts.

New brick going up

Sixth Street will soon have another substantial improvement in the shape of a fine, one-story brick building with a stucco front, cement floor and latest equipment.

The firm of Roe and Gates is erecting the building for the present tenant, E.C. Parker.

The Parker drug stock will be moved the last of this week to the Doty building across the street where it will remain until the new building is ready for occupancy.

75 Years Ago

June 15, 1950 — Future Beauty Winners to Get $100 Scholarship

Winner of next year’s Miss Redmond contest will be awarded a $100 scholarship which may be used at any school in Oregon.

The announcement, made this week by Tommy Thompson, followed a vote by chamber of commerce directors to finance half the scholarship. The remaining $50 will be funded by the pageant committee.

Only stipulation attached to the award is that the winner use the scholarship during that period between yearly shows. If she fails to do so, said Thompson, the committee will re-award the scholarship to a contestant in the next year’s show.

At a committee meeting Tuesday, Thompson suggested that next year the show be split into a two-night affair. Preliminaries would be run on Friday night, and five finalists picked at the preliminaries would compete for the crown on Saturday night, Thompson suggested. It would, he said, shorten the show and prevent the program from dragging.

Legion Offered School Property

Redmond grade school board members voted Tuesday night to offer the district’s Seventh street annex building to the American Legion.

The resolution to sell is the result of long-time dickering between Legion representatives and school board members. No action has been taken, and the Legion has 90 days in which to act, according to Carl Degner Jr.

50 Years Ago

June 18, 1975 — School, county budgets pass

Yesterday was a good day for budget levies in Deschutes County as voters stamped their approval on four money measures.

The Redmond school operating budget levy, up for its second try, was approved by a 198-vote margin despite a lighter turnout than at the Máy election.

Unofficial final tally was 1,067 yes to 869 no.

The operating levy for Deschutes County was trailing last night until returns from the last reporting precinct, Redmond No. 28, pushed the county’s bread and butter into the winning column by 41 votes. The measure passed 2,986 to 2,945. Among the Redmond area precincts, the budget failed to carry in Redmond Nos. 17, 19 and 29, Terrebonne 18, Alfalfa 22 and Sisters 23.

The solid waste disposal levy required for the county to meet operating costs at its dump sites enjoyed the greatest margin of victory, passing in all Redmond are precincts except Terrebonne and Alfalfa. Final tally was 3,702 yes to 2,295 no.

Bend School District’s operating levy, up for a third time, won voter approval 2,101 to 1,873.

25 Years Ago

June 14, 2000 — Parents and students remember classmates lost during school year

More than 300 smiling Redmond High School students received their diplomas during Friday’s graduation.

Three boys who died earlier this year also received their degrees posthumously during the ceremony.

Redmond High School Seniors Elias Cunningham, Casey Sutherland and Richard Baldwin died earlier this year, two in a tragic car accident and one after a lengthy battle with a disease.

Parents of the three boys accepted diplomas on behalf of their sons.

In a presentation during the ceremony, Natalie Lauderdale, a graduating senior and friend of Cunningham and Sutherland, remembered the duo as excellent students and even better friends.

Cunningham, Sutherland and sophomore Kenneth Hopper died Feb. 19 after the 1980 Honda two-door they were driving in struck an oncoming pickup on Highway 126, about five miles east of Redmond.

“When I look out into the crowd tonight, I see 308 students about to graduate,” she said. “Two others should be who aren’t.”

Jim Cunningham, Eli’s father, said his son held a 3.8 grade-point average. He planned to become an architect.