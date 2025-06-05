Published 6:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Dena Kaye Burk

May 22, 2025

Dena “Dee” Kaye Burk passed away at her home on May 22, 2025. She was born in Redmond, Oregon and was a resident of Prineville, Oregon for many years.

Dee attended Phagan’s Cosmetology College and became certified in hair dressing and barbering. She worked throughout central Oregon making people beautiful until she retired in 2018. She also spent time as a cocktail waitress where she enjoyed interacting with people.

Dee married Larry Burk and they built a life together in Prineville on a small ranch raising cattle. She loved to draw in her spare time and was known to give friends and family pictures of her latest creations.

Dee is preceded in death by her husband Larry Burk, and her parents Marquis Gwartney and Linda Smith.

She is survived by sisters Angie Zobrast, Rennie Gwartney, and Trina Fatimah. She is also survived by several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dee will be missed by family and friends and all who knew her.

Celebration of Life will be held June 7, 2025 at the Eagles Lodge in Prineville, Oregon from 2-4pm.