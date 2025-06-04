First fire hits Redmond; under control after growing to about 25 acres Published 9:12 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Welcome to fire season.

A small wildfire sparked up Tuesday in a stretch of sage and juniper that abuts homes in Northwest Redmond, causing some residents to lose power and others to be put on notice to evacuate.

By 9 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews had most active extinguished, though patrols were still on scene Wednesday checking for hot spots. At its height, the fire was about 20 acres in size and threatened more than a dozen structures.

As of press time on Wednesday, there were no reports of injuries or homes lost. The cause of the fire could not be confirmed.

The fire touched off about noon on June 2 near Euston Lane and Coyner Avenue in Northwest Redmond. For a couple hours, the fast-moving fire caused Central Electric Cooperative to preventively shut off power to about 10,500 homes in Redmond, Madras and Prineville. Power was restored to all Tuesday night.

Some residences were put into Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice on Tuesday. Those homes were located north of NW Coyner Ave., west of Highway 97, south of Irwin Ave., and east of Northwest Way.

A temporary evacuation point was established at Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave.

A burn ban has been in effect in the Redmond Fire & Rescue district since May 30. Temperatures are expected to spike this weekend, with a high of 96 on Sunday that will increase fire risks.