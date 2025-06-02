Redmond event calendar June 5-11 Published 2:49 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne will host the Wine 'n' Shine Car Show on Saturday. (Submitted photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Conquer the Canyon is on Saturday at Dry Canyon Trail in Redmond. (Submitted photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Motel Kalifornia will perform on Saturday at Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 6/5

Connect W’s Munch & Mingle: Join Connect W for a monthly lunch gathering where professional women of Central Oregon connect over meaningful conversations; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; Feast Food Co., 546 NW Seventh St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-0170.

Redmond Parks Committee Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 3:30-5 p.m.; City of Redmond Public Works, 243 E. Antler Ave., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Live at the Vineyard — Grits n’ Gravy: Formerly known as the Dry Canyon Trio, the smaller version of the full band named Dry Canyon Stampede will play traditional country music; 5-8 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Blippi — Join the Band Tour: Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, their singing and dancing buddies and live musicians to explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments; 6 p.m.; $44; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, First Interstate Bank Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

From Page to Stage — How Opera Transforms Stories into Music: Learn more about the connection between literature and opera; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Friday 6/6

Coffee Clatter — New Priorities Family Services: Each week, a different local business hosts this vibrant event, offering the perfect blend of business showcase paired with networking and relationship-building opportunities; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; New Priorities Family Services, 1655 SW Highland Ave., Unit #3, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-2654.

Terrebonne Grange June Flea Market & Crafts: Household goods, tools, furniture, jewelry, antiques, yard art, rustic finds, collectibles, guy stuff, seasonal decor, wood crafts, honey, baked goods and lots of miscellaneous; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne or 541-419-8637.

First Stop Friday: Start your First Friday at the Redmond Senior Center; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

Redmond Farmers Market: Support your local community, eat some food and listen to some live music; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.org.

The Uncharted Project: The singer-songwriter duo blends indie folk and soulful jazz; 5-8 p.m.; free; SCP Redmond Hotel, 521 SW Sixth St., Suite 100, Redmond; scphotel.com or 541-526-3608.

Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The Central Oregon rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Zac Grooms Trio: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Saturday 6/7

Terrebonne Grange June Flea Market & Crafts: Household goods, tools, furniture, jewelry, antiques, yard art, rustic finds, collectibles, guy stuff, seasonal decor, wood crafts, honey, baked goods and lots of miscellaneous; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; 541-419-8637.

Conquer The Canyon: Choose your distance: 5K, 10K or half marathon; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $80 price varies by distance, $10 kids run, $45 doggie dash; Redmonds Dry Canyon Trail, 446 SW Ninth St., Redmond; runsignup.com.

Central OR Master Gardener Plant Sale: An annual celebration of gardening and community spirit, expert master gardeners have carefully nurtured each plant to ensure top quality; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

Wine ‘n’ Shine Car Show: This show features classics and newer modified cars, trucks and motorcycles, there will also be music from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, $30 to register car, truck or motorcycle; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Central Oregon Stamp Club Monthly Meeting: The stamp club will meet for its monthly meeting; 10 a.m.-noon; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; centraloregonstampclub.org or 559-860-9998.

Saturday Market: There will be local vendors, handmade crafts, fresh produce and unique finds; 11 a.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Tall Annie — A Life in Two Genders: Author Anne Graham shares her story; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Osprey Natural History Talk + Osprey Watch Info Session: Join Osprey Watch, a citizen science project tracking osprey nests, attend the presentation to learn safety tips, connect with experts and hear about nest cameras; 4-5 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library-Community Room 1, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; tockify.com or 541-312-1050.

First Crash — TrainWreck: The Central Oregon dance cover band will perform; 5 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse/events or 541-527-2101.

Live at the Vineyard — Motel Kalifornia: The Eagles tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $35, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Rod DeGeorge’s Guitar Gods Revue: The musician will perform a tribute show that celebrates the music of guitar legends like Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Prince and more; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Sunday 6/8

Oregon Lightning: The professional indoor football team will play; 3:30 p.m.; $15; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, First Interstate Stadium, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; theoregonlightning.com or 541-548-2711.

Tuesday 6/10

Redmond City Council Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Wednesday 6/11

Redmond Senior Center Wellbeing Series: Wellbeing series sponsored by St. Charles Medical Center, each month to a specific health and wellness topic; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Fields and Flows: This site visit highlights how modern irrigation practices, paired with critical infrastructure upgrades, can unlock major water savings for farms and rivers alike; 4-6 p.m.; free; Riverview Farm, 6145 NW Kingwood Ave., Redmond; deschutesriver.org or 541-444-0089.