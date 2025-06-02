June 5 Redmond police log Published 3:24 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Redmond police log. (Stock image)

Sunday, May 25

10:29 a.m. 300 block NW Oak Tree Lane. Christopher Canady, 51, Salem. Charges: Theft I — shoplifting.

10:41 a.m. 300 block NW Oak Tree Lane. Alicia Phillips, 37, Salem. Charges: Probation/parole violation — felony and theft I — shoplifting.

3:17 p.m. 1600 block SW Lava Ave. Gavin Livingstone, 64, Redmond. Charges: Criminal trespass II.

Monday, May 26

2:30 p.m. 600 block NW Canyon Drive. Rachel Jondahl, 39, Redmond. Charges: Criminal trespass II and harassment.

2:52 p.m. Southwest 25th Place and Southwest Greens Boulevard. John Creekmore, 48, Redmond. Charges: Drugs — PCS — schedule II — U-misdemeanor, probation/parole violation — felony and tamper with evidence.

3:24 p.m. Southwest 25th Place and Southwest Greens Boulevard. Mazey Cable, 30, no residence given. Charges: Drugs — PCS — methamphetamine — U-misdemeanor.

Tuesday, May 27

8:07 a.m. 2100 block SW Umatilla Ave. Brandall Green, 41, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — out of state.

11:02 a.m. No arrest location given. Michael McIntyre, 31, Terrebonne. Charges: Public indecency — misdemeanor.

9:51 p.m. Northeast 17th Street and Northeast Hemlock Avenue. Justyn Kroeker, 35, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

Wednesday, May 28

9:10 a.m. 2100 block SW Umatilla Ave. Brandall Green, 41, Redmond. Charges: Violation of restraining order (VRO) (contempt).

10:01 a.m. 1500 block SW Highland Ave. Juvenile male, 13, Redmond. Charges: Minor in possession — alcoholic liquor MIP and theft III — shoplifting.

2:26 p.m. 200 block SW Rimrock Way. Larry Johnson III, 26, Redmond. Charges: Rape I — forcible any age and sex abuse II — violates ORS 163.415.

Thursday, May 29

8:04 a.m. 300 block NW Oak Tree Lane. Matthew Winslow, 41, no residence given. Charges: Theft II — by deception/false pretenses.

Theft and burglaries by block

1700 block SW 16th St.

2200 block S. Highway 97

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane

700 block SW Deschutes Ave.

1500 block NW Canal Blvd.

1500 block NW Spruce Ave.

100 block NW 30th St.

2200 block SW 19th St.

300 block SE Jackson St.

900 block NW Sixth St.

1500 block SW Highland Ave.

2300 block NE Third St.

1700 block NW 19th St.

4000 block SW Umatilla Ave.

1400 block NW Ninth St.

3800 block SW Airport Way

2800 block NW Seventh St.

Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Airport Way

1200 block SW 28th St.

4200 block SW 34th St.

1400 block S. Highway 97

1200 block SW 27th St.

4600 block SW 19th St.

900 block SW Veterans Way