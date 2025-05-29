Redmond names new principals for Elton Greggory, Vern Patrick Published 8:45 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Redmond School District announced new principals for two Redmond Schools.

Doug Taylor will lead Elton Greggory Middle for the 2025-2026 and Corrie Hopper will take the reins of Vern Patrick Elementary.

Taylor, who grew up in Redmond, brings 16 years of experience in education to his new role. He began his career as a middle school language arts and social studies teacher and spent three years teaching at Elton Gregory before stepping into the dean of students role. He later served as assistant principal/athletic director at Redmond High School before transitioning to Vern Patrick Elementary as principal.

“Doug brings a rare combination of experience across grade levels, a strong background in instruction and leadership, and a deep commitment to the Redmond community,” said Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline. “His deep commitment to athletics and activities will help create opportunities for all students. He’s a great fit for Elton Gregory, and I’m confident he will help lead the school with purpose and care.”

Hopper will take over Taylor’s role at Vern Patrick for 2025-2026. She currently serves as the assistant principal at Obsidian Middle School.

Hopper is no stranger to the Redmond School District, having first joined the district in 2006 as a long-term kindergarten substitute teacher at Vern Patrick Elementary. She went on to serve as a physical education teacher at John Tuck Elementary before spending 11 years at Tumalo Community School, where she taught physical education and health/outdoor education.

Since 2020, Hopper has served as assistant principal at Obsidian Middle School, where she has overseen student behavior interventions, designed academic support systems, and provided counseling services and family referrals.

“Corrie brings a strong instructional background and deep community roots to Vern Patrick,” said Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline in a release. “Her experience supporting students, collaborating with staff, and building positive relationships with families makes her an excellent fit to lead Vern Patrick.”

Hopper is also a Redmond parent with three children who currently attend or have attended schools in the district.