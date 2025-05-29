Redmond expects jump in housing starts in second half of year Published 8:32 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

As economic uncertainty spreads across the country, new housing and permitting for single-family and multi-family housing may be affected in Redmond.

As of May, the city had approved 84 single-family permits thus far in 2025. Kyle Roberts, the city of Redmond’s director of planning, said that he expected the number of permitted single family homes to double in the final seven months of year — but with an unpredictable market, he said it can be hard to predict future trends.

“We are estimating about 150-175 (for 2025) at this point based on contractor surveying,” said Roberts. “Obviously, this is market-driven and can be unpredictable.”

In 2024 Redmond approved permits for 282 new single-family homes and 276 new multi-family units, according to Roberts. The city considers permits applied for in the year as the number of units built or in the process of being built.

In 2023, the city permitted 314 new housing units. In 2022, that number was 213. The two years prior, 474 units were approved in 2021 and 550 in 2020.

“Single-family homes increased significantly at the start of the pandemic for about a year,” noted Roberts, but starts have since dropped back to pre-pandemic levels.

The median sale price of a home in Redmond has been growing just as fast as new housing. According to Redfin, the average price for a home in Redmond was $500,850 — much higher than most of Oregon.