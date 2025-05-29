REDI is ready for whatever 2025 brings Published 8:25 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

In a time of economic uncertainty, the Redmond Economic Development Inc. is feeling confident for the year ahead.

Coming off a year of stability and growth, REDI director Steve Curley said he is looking forward to some of those projects started in 2024 to come to fruition in 2025. And, he says, more could be underway.

“I’m very optimistic for the year and the projects that are happening,” said Curley. “There are significant projects happening.”

In 2024, REDI helped close deals with eight different companies. Those deals brought in about $33.6 million in capital investment and created 97 new jobs. That was up significantly from 2023, when REDI helped close just two deals that brought 46 jobs and $12 million in capital investment. Five years after the start of the COVID pandemic, Curley said the Redmond economy has finally emerged from that economic slowdown.

“Compared to years past, we have a lot of projects in the pipeline,” Curley said. “Over the last five years or so, there have been a lot of challenges with the supply chain and other factors that have slowed our projects down. Some of them are starting to finish and get going.”

While the team remains optimistic, Curley is also a bit weary as the Trump Administration levies heavy tariffs. Those tariffs could have a lot of different effects on projects and investors.

“We expect to see more projects in the next few years, the economic uncertainty has not had a significant impact, yet,” Curley said. “Right now, we don’t have certainty to know how much it will cost because tariff deals have not been settled yet.”

Some of the developments facilitated by REDI take two to three years to complete. During that process, materials are already supplied — so construction is likely to move forward on developments that are underway.

“Projects in motion will more likely not stop if they have things lined up unless something major happens,” Curley said.

However, projects that are early in design or development may pause or cancel if the economic environment changes.

“What we’re seeing now with the uncertainty would have an impact in the future,” said Curley. “But where I sit, Redmond holds a unique place.”

That unique place that Curley is talking about is something all of Central Oregon is seeing: population growth. From 2000 to 2022, Redmond saw an increased population of 11,351 people. Overall, in Deschutes County, they saw an increase of 49,828 people. That number is continuing to rise. An increase in people means both more jobs are needed — but also more jobs will be available as more companies move to Redmond.

Population growth and economic growth often go hand in hand. The biggest growth area in Redmond has been manufacturing.

BasX, one of the top employers in the greater Redmond Area, saw an increase of over 100 jobs from 2023 to 2024.

“We’ve come through a lean time of the pandemic,” Curley said. “That’s why I’m optimistic. We saw growth last year and will hopefully continue to see that growth for companies to grow.”

Mary Knight, who runs marketing, events and community relations for REDI, is also optimistic for 2025 and knows that if there is uncertainty, REDI, the city of Redmond and Deschutes County will all work together to solve whatever issues arise.

“There might be some uncertainty, but REDI and the city and county will all work together. Everyone is very cooperative with one another in solving problems,” Knight said.