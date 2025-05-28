Redmond event calendar May 29-June 4 Published 9:54 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Thursday 5/29

Freezing Foods with OSU Extension in Redmond: Learn about freezing the extra food from Oregon’s bounty can be easy and rewarding; 9 a.m.-noon; $15; 3800 SW Airport Way Building #4, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu.

Volunteer and Board Fair: 35+ community organizations with volunteer and board opportunities!; 3:30-5:45 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; connectcentraloregon.org or 541-312-1050.

Live at the Vineyard — Clay Helt: The guitarist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Dreamweavers Disco: There will be meditations, vendors, live music, dance and more; $20; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.

Friday 5/30

Redmond Farmers Market: Support your local community, eat some food and listen to some live music; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.org.

Live at the Vineyard — The Junebugs: The Portland-based band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $30, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Friday; 6:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Saturday 5/31

Equine Anatomy — How to Prevent Injury and Promote Wellness: Explore how your horse’s body works, spot signs of discomfort early, and learn real anatomy-based strategies to prevent injury and boost performance — no guesswork, just hands-on insight; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, contribute-what-you-can; OSU Extension, Redmond, Building 3, 3800 SW, SE Airport Way, Bldg. 4, Redmond; schoolofranch.net.

Beaver State Comic Con: Celebration of all things pop culture from comics and anime to movies and TV, and beyond; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $12 online; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beaverstatecomiccon.com or 541-548-2711.

Garden Fair — Make Your Garden Magical: Learn from local experts how to help pollinators, compost, grow vegetables in our climate, conserve water and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Live at the Vineyard — Pete Kartsounes: The Bend-based singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Sunday 6/1

Beaver State Comic Con: Celebration of all things pop culture from comics and anime to movies and TV, and beyond; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $12 online; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beaverstatecomiccon.com or 541-548-2711.

Live Neil Young Music, Somatic Movement & Dreamstate Sound Bath: An afternoon of uplifting Neil Young music, gentle somatic movement and a relaxing sound bath; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $20.52; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.

Wednesday 6/4

Redmond Senior Center Meet and Greet: Learn about the ins and outs of the Redmond Senior Center; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave, Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.