Grammy-award winners in multiple genres to take stage at county fair

Big names and sounds are coming to Redmond this summer to entertain crowds at the 2025 Deschutes County Fair.

Fair organizers announced the headliner lineup last week.

It kicks off on Wednesday, July 30 with Grammy-winning country duo Brothers Osborne. The two have also claimed six County Music Association Awards, including Vocal Duo of the Year. The next night, the genre turns to alternative rock when AWOLNATION takes the stage.

Fronted by Aaron Bruno, the band has achieved global success with their single “Sail,” which has sold over 10 million units and been the background of millions of Instagram and TikTok reels.

On Friday, the genre changes once again as Diplo takes over. The Grammy-winning DJ and producer plays with multiple genres to create dance beats and electronic rhythms. In addition to his EDM hits, he has successfully ventured into country music with collaborations under his Thomas Wesley moniker, working with stars like Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett.

The Saturday night show is among the most popular. This year it welcomes hiphop artist Tyga. He, too, is a Grammy nominee and is known for hits like “Taste,” “Rack City,” and “Loco Contigo.”

Finally, La Original Banda El Limón will bring regional Mexican sounds to the fair on Sunday night. With a career spanning more than five decades, the band has earned two Latin Grammy Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best Banda Album.

Each of the concerts are free with a ticket to that night’s fair, though VIP tickets are available for an additional $10. DJ Grant Fisher will start the show at 7:15 p.m. each night before the main performer takes the stage.

Early arrival is recommended as general seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.