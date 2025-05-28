Flashback: Gardner the Gopher predicts plenty of gas 50 years ago Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 2

100 Years Ago

June 11, 1925 — Speeder taken up by traffic officer Foster

Last Friday night Walter Foster dolled himself all up in his new uniform and stepped

out to see what would happen. He had no more than landed on the main street when he spied a car coming along at a rate of speed not countenanced by speed cops, particularly new ones.

Besides there was only one headlight. So “Shorty” stepped out in front and gave the high sign, but the driver merely “stepped on it,” and attempted to run by.

Shorty grabbed on as the car passed and nailed a rear bow on the top. After being dragged nearly a block he managed to get on the running board and stopped the driver. A search of the car by Marshal Toney revealed a bottle of alleged liquor, and the driver, Ed Strom, was placed in jail.

Saturday morning he was taken before Justice of the Peace Simer, who fined him $20 and costs on the speeding charge, and the charge of transportation of liquor was continued until Monday. The plea of Strom was that the liquor was owned by one of the other occupants of the car. On Monday the parties pleaded guilty and were fined $35 and costs on the liquor charge. Besides Strom there were two other boys in the car, all three of them being minors.

75 Years Ago

June 8, 1950 — Mr. or Mrs. X

Terrebonne Terror Collects Purse In 12 Seconds After Opening Bell

(Note This is the fourth of a series about a Mr. or Mrs. X. Read on…see if you can guess who he is. The identity will be disclosed next week. A picture of last week’s Mr. X may be found on page 8.)

Driving out of his corner at the bell, Johnny Montgomery heaved a whistling hook at the cropped head of the “Terrebonne Terror.”

The Terror-doubling as Mr. X this week-slipped the punch and iced the Bend battler with a straight right.

Telling takes longer than the doing. Only a short 12 seconds elapsed between the timekeeper’s starting gong and the referee’s final wave. Mr. X picked up the chips in near record time.

Way back in 1918, as the world hung up its gloves after the first big fight, a 15-year-old out of South Dakota laced on the mittens and pushed his 111 pounds through the ringside hemp for his first fight.

No amateur fights for this one — he bypassed the wristwatches and medals and set his sights on the “punch-for-pay” prize. Experience, if he had any, was restricted to the usual boyhood brawls hardly recommended as a conditioner for professional boxing.

Yet, this novice, this beardless babe among the wolves, parlayed a big heart and a pair of hard hands into a reputation and a bankroll.

He won his first fight. He won 30 in a row, and he resigned a lot of opposition britches in the process.

It took a dose of tonsilitis and a commission doctor to hand him his first loss. (A mitt-man called Tuffy Wing gets an assist on the play.)

The Terror, just married, was matched in a ten-round go with Wing at a Portland arena. He almost dropped a dressing-room decision to the commission medico on a tonsilitis rap, but pleaded honeymoon expense so convincingly that the doc finally gave him the green light. …

Martin Munson Fractures Hip In Fall at Home

Martin Munson, 77, suffered a fractured left hip last Thursday at his home south of Redmond and lay for about 18 hours on the floor before he was found and given aid.

The elderly man lives alone about a quarter mile south of Redmond and apparently injured himself in a fall. He was discovered by Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Barr of Redmond Friday morning when they went to the place to see how he was. The Barrs are buying Munson’s property.

They summoned a Redmond doctor, who called the disaster car to have Munson brought to the Medical Dental hospital. Sheldon Hawes and Merle Lindgren manned the disaster car.

50 Years Ago

June 11, 1975 — ‘Shoot Out’ planned for Sisters Rodeo

“Shoot Out” will be enacted Saturday at 6 p.m. near the hanging tree in the lot next to the B-Bar-B (saloon) in Sisters.

The skit, featuring Sisters Jaycees as the good guys and undisclosed individuals as the bad guys, is part of the festivities planned around this weekend’s Sisters Rodeo

The main rodeo will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in its usual location, the arena near the school. Events will include saddle brone and bareback riding, calf and team roping, wild cow milking, steer wrestling, bull riding, wild horse racing and girls’ barrel racing.

A hand-tooled trophy saddle, made by Barclay Saddle Shop and donated by Brooks Resources, will go to the all-around cowboy. Silver buckles will be awarded for each event. All entries must be received by Friday.

Ralph McNulty will announce the events. The rodeo stock will be furnished by Sombrero Stock Contractors of Sisters. The Sisters Gun Club will run the food and drink concession, and Sisters firemen will man the beer tap.

Pre-rodeo festivities will commence Friday morning with jackpot team roping in the rodeo arena. Entries are at 10a.m. and roping at 11 a.m.

Friday evening the queen’s ball will be held from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Sisters High School gym. Saturday evening the rodeo dance will be held the same hours and place.

Benny Tibbets, who is as at home on a saddle bronc as he is in front of a band, is coming from The Dalles with his group to provide the live music.

Sisters artist Ray Eyerly will reign as grand marshal of the street parade from a red vintage sports car.

The parade will make a circle through Sisters from its starting place at 10:30 a.m. on the rodeo grounds.

Sunday morning members of Cascade Ambulance Service will rise early to have the buckaroo breakfast ready for serving from 6 to 11 a.m. on the rodeo grounds. Ham, bacon, eggs, hash browns, hot cakes, milk, coffee and tomato juice are on the menu.

An art show on the school lawn and a kids’ animal race during half time of the rodeos will be among the auxiliary events.

The “biggest little show in the world” again is under the auspices of the Sisters Rodeo Assn. Mert Hunking is president; Homer Shaw, secretary-treasurer, and Jim Marvin, vice president.

Gardner the Gopher predicts plenty of gas

Crooked River Ranch — If you’ve been concerned about a possible shortage of gasoline later this year maybe you can take reassurance from Gardner the Gopher at Crooked River Ranch.

He says no.

Gardner made his cheering prediction Saturday the first annual Pocket Gopher Day. On that day Gardner did NOT come out of his hole, down by the cattle guard. He did NOT cross the road.

This means, according to serious gophologists, heavy traffic to come. Thus, no shortage of gas.

It all started when residents of the ranch, who sometimes wear their tongues in cheek way out to here, decided to honor the gopher. Portions of the ranch are being sold as recreational property, but much of it still is in pasture or other agricultural uses.

Ranch owner and developer W.R. “Bill” MacPherson brought down from Seattle Wes Ogg, a “certified gophologer,” qualifed by boyhood experience along miles of mid-West gopher burrows.

Ogg in normal life is a banker. Under certain conditions gophology can be “more challenging” than some aspects of banking, he said.

Gophologer Ogg and his crew located a fine gopher hole on the ranch, decided its resident should be named Gardner, and chose 5 p.m. June 7 as the time to gopher-gaze.

A helpful bartender at Ocean Shores, Wash., a resort development MacPherson began 15 years ago, a designed “gopher Alexander” as the official libation of the day.

Gophologer Ogg ruled that since it is difficult to milk a gopher after noon, it would be allowable to use regular cow’s milk, along with brandy and creme de cacao, in the “gopher Alexanders”. A sprig of alfalfa was used to garnish the drink.

Led by gophologer Ogg and developer MacPherson, a group of 12 or 15 seasoned gopher-gazers proceeded to Gardner’s hole. Sufficient pre-mixed gopher Alexanders were in evidence. The group unrolled a banner reading “Go, Gardner, Go” and waved the alfalfa sprigs over the hole to tempt Gardner up.

At the precise instant a dog named Id-man, visiting from Bend, trotted by.

Ogg whistled to Id-man, pointed to the hole, and said:

“Sic ’em.”

That did it. Id-man was cooperative. His paws moved like a chain saw. Dust flew. And Gardner, if indeed he ever had any intention of coming out, changed his mind.

So you have the word, without waiting to hear from the oil companies, or the federals-if you trust gophers.

25 Years Ago

June 7, 2000 — School board OKS higher requirements

The Redmond School Board on Tuesday approved the first reading of a policy that will increase to 25 the minimum number of credits required to graduate from high school.

Redmond students now need 23 credits to graduate, the fewest in Central Oregon.

If board members approve a second reading of the policy, students in this year’s freshman class, which will graduate in 2003, will be required to earn 25 credits to receive a diploma.

The additional credits will not be attached to any particular class requirements, according to Redmond High School Principal Dan Purple.

In fact, Purple said most students already graduate with 25 or more credits. Students can earn as many as 30 credits by taking a full load of classes over four years.

“We think it’s time to raise the academic rigor,” Purple told board members. “We think it will also raise the premium, so to speak, on the value of our courses. As it is now a student can not take or fail 14 classes and still graduate.”

In other business, the board adopted a construction schedule for the proposed four new schools. The schedule would add two elementary schools by the start of school in 2002, a middle school in 2003 and a high school in 2004.

Construction of the schools is contingent on voter approval of a $48.1 bond levy on the ballot in the Nov. 7 general election.

Board members on Tuesday also adopted the $47.6 million district budget for the 2000-01 school year.

The resulting tax rate is $5.0251 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That translates into a $502 property tax bill for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Police seek suspect in attack on teen-age Redmond girl

The investigation is continuing into the reported assault of a teen-age girl by a man who entered her home last week.

“We continue to think that the attacker was someone known to her,” said Detective Sgt. Scott Koertje Monday. Police have not determined who the person is.

The incident occurred the morning of May 31. Police were notified a 13-year-old girl was home alone when she awoke to someone jumping on her and trying to strangle her. She was able to fight off the attacker, who ran from the residence.

A police dog from the Bend Police Department followed the attacker’s trail from the neighborhood near Obsidian Middle School southwest to SW 21st and Reindeer before losing the trail.

The attacker was described as 15 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-8, average build, short dark hair, wearing a light gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Central Oregon District Hospital. There was no indication of attempted sexual assault, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Corinne Pray, 504-3423.