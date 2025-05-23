After second search, Redmond police arrest Kane Published 7:50 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Days after a heavy police search shut down roads and caused lockdowns at local schools, Redmond officers found and arrested the wanted man.

Tyler Kane, 30, of Bend, was located Thursday in SW Redmond. After assistance from the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT), police dogs and drones, Kane was taken into custody about 5:11 p.m., according to police.

Kane had an outstanding probation violation and was charged with two counts of theft, burglary, coercion, harassment and criminal mischief.

RPD would like to remind the community if they, or someone they know, are a victim of intimate partner violence, you are not alone. Resources are available by calling the Saving Grace hotline, available 24/7 at 541-389-7021.