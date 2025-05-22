Karen Knourek Rooney May 9, 1942 – April 9, 2025

Published 6:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Born in Pasadena, California to James and Maybelle (Churchill) Knourek, Karen and her younger sister, Cynthia, grew up in Santa Barbara’s San Roque neighborhood. When Karen was 10, she and Cynthia tragically lost both parents and were then adopted by their mother’s twin sister Florence Richardson and her family in Santa Paula, California.

Karen attended Santa Paula High School and was an enthusiastic member of the Aquacades swim team. Upon graduation, she enrolled at Fresno State College, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was nominated to the Campus Queen court. While pursuing her degree in education, she met fellow student Michael Rooney, who became the love of her life. They wed on September 8, 1963.

Karen embarked on her teaching career while she and Mike moved around California as newlyweds. With their growing family, the Rooney family settled in Santa Cruz County, where Karen taught early elementary grades at H.A. Hyde and Rio Del Mar Schools. Karen was a free-range parent long before the term existed. Her daughters’ days were spent on the family ranch riding horses and bicycles, involved in 4-H, shooting targets on hay bales with bows and arrows or BB guns. Dogs and cats were constant companions, as were chickens, horses, the occasional cow, pig, or goat. Karen loved visiting the beach and baking with her daughters; she often took them berry picking in the summertime so that she could fill her pies with the freshest fruit. She was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church, through which she enjoyed attending church retreats and “Cursillos,” which she spoke of often as being impactful to her faith.

With children grown, Karen and Mike embarked on a new chapter of their lives in Central Oregon. After 35 years of teaching, Karen’s retirement was short-lived; she became a part-time reading specialist to hundreds of Redmond, Oregon students. The Rooneys embraced world travel, enjoying numerous visits to Europe, and later, New Zealand and Australia. She particularly enjoyed the Czech Republic, where she and Mike explored her family’s heritage.

Karen and Mike spent their winters on Kauai where Karen loved swimming in the ocean resting in the sun with a good book, and enjoying Mike’s evening barbecues. Whether in Kauai or back in Central Oregon, Karen relished time spent with her four grandchildren – playing games, reading stories, and attending their sporting events. She loved a good game of croquet or ping pong, where she was a wicked competitor.

In her later years, Karen’s life was overcome by symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease. Through it all, her love for her family and friends remained steadfast until the very end. She died just four weeks before her beloved husband of 61 years also died. Karen and Mike leave behind their three daughters Kristen Rooney-Gleeson, Michelle Warford, and Pamela Rooney and their families. She is predeceased by her sister Cynthia and her parents, but in her Christian faith has reunited joyfully with them in Heaven.

Please check legacy.com for a future memorial service date