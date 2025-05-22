Published 6:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Edwin (Ed) Carl Petersen November 1, 1946 – April 18, 2025

Edwin (Ed) Carl Petersen, 78, of Madras, OR, passed away at his home on April 18, 2025. He was born November 1, 1946 in Bend, OR to Loyd and Marie (Lynam) Petersen. The youngest of four kids, Ed was raised on Pleasant Ridge Dairy and attended Redmond Union High School, graduating in 1965. In high school, he played football and was a member of the FFA. High school is where he met his future wife, Leora Kay Poffenbarger.

Ed and Kay married on June 15, 1968 and moved to Euguene, OR, to attend Lane Community College. He graduated with an Associate’s degree in 1970 and started his long career in the farm industry. Ed started working at Hillsboro Implement, later Fisher Implement, shortly after graduating from college and dedicated over 40 years to the farmers of Washington and Tillamook Counties.

Ed and Kay settled in Forest Grove, OR, to raise their four kids. With his family, Ed enjoyed camping, woodworking, golfing and gardening. He was a member of the Washington County Mounted Posse, and enjoyed riding his horses on trail rides, in parades and playing polo. He coached many of his kids’ sports team, from football to softball, or was always on the sidelines watching, including swim team and ballet.

After retiring in 2011, Ed and Kay enjoyed traveling together, but eventually landed in Madras, OR, to help his son on his farm. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Leora Kay Petersen (Poffenbarger); his four kids: Kimberly Rohr (Andrew Rohr), Melanie Petersen (Renauld Moore), Jessie Cerda (Ricardo Cerda), and Jacob Petersen; six grandchildren: Case Hovda, Amy Rohr, Karla Rohr, Megan Rohr, Charlee Jo Petersen, and Ollie Mae Petersen and his three sisters: Lois Frey, Margit Eskew, and Edith Maley.