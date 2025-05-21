Redmond extends application deadline for marijuana dispensaries Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The city of Redmond has extended the window for accepting retail marijuana dispensaries applications to May 30.

Interested applicants can learn more about the requirements for operating a dispensary in Redmond as well as obtain a land use verification application, the first of a three-part application process, on the city’s website at www.redmondoregon.gov/retailmarijuana.

Initial applications must be received by noon on Friday, May 30. The first step in the application process will be a zoning verification analysis by city staff to determine whether a proposed dispensary’s location meets the zoning regulations. Applicants will be notified of the zoning verification no later than June 6.

If a dispensary’s location meets the criteria, they will move to a comprehensive application process. This will be qualitative rather than first-come, first-served. It will include reviews of business plans, building design/merchandising plans, background checks, and other criteria such as applicant interviews, according to the city

A series of ordinances were adopted to establish the regulatory framework for operating marijuana businesses within the city, which outlined specific procedures for permitting and operating those businesses. These ordinances established a cap of one retail marijuana dispensary per 10,000 city residents. With Redmond’s current population at around 37,000, the current cap is three.

For more information regarding the application process, contact deputy city manager Steve Ashworth at 541-923-7750 email steve.ashworth@redmondoregon.gov.