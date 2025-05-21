Pet of the Week: Ruby Published 11:40 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Hi, I’m Ruby.

I’ve got energy to spare and love nothing more than a good romp in the yard. But don’t let that fool you, I’m a cuddle bug at heart, one of my favorite pastimes is a good cuddle sesh on the couch with one of my BrightSide humans.

I am a big girl though, and I am currently working on leash training as I can be a bit of a puller. Everyone here loves my happy butt wiggles and I love to show them off when I am excited. I also know how to sit and lay down.

I would prefer a home with no other dogs as I am fearful of them. A home that has experience with Rottweiler’s would be great so that we understand one another. I have lived my life so far with just adults and primarily a quiet home, so I would prefer a home with no children.

Come meet me at Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.