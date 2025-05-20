Unofficial Redmond election results Published 8:12 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

These are unofficial election results from the Deschutes County, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Redmond School Board

In unofficial results, Ashley Proctor and Amanda Page are leading the two contested races for Redmond School Board.

In the race for Position 1, Proctor was leading incumbent Eric Lea by about 500 votes. Proctor had garnered about 52.2 percent of the votes, compared to 47.7 percent for Lea.

In the race for Position 3, the incumbent was on top. Amanda Page was leading challenger Joelle Beget by nearly 800 votes, or 53.7 percent to 46.1 percent.

Michael Summers ran unopposed and kept his seat on the board.

Redmond Parks and Recreation District

In the only other contested race, Katie Jalo is ahead of Dave Cosper by about 600 votes for a seat on the Parks and Recreation District board. Jalo had secured about 54.3 percent, followed by Cosper at 45.3 percent.

The two board members running unopposed — Kevin Scoggin and Mercedes Cook-Bostick — were elected to another term.

Redmond Fire & Rescue

Three candidates ran unopposed for a term on the Redmond Fire & Rescue Board of Directors.

Gary Ollerenshaw, Dick Knorr and and Jessica Meyer won those seats.