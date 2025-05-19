Redmond event calendar May 22-28 Published 5:34 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Thursday 5/22

Historic Landmarks Commission: Members of the public are welcome to attend, contact Megan Peninger at 541-923-7762 or email megan.peninger@redmondoregon.gov for more information; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Announcement Party: Join for the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo Concert Lineup Release Party; 5 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; facebook.com/events/661926573128868 or 541-548-2711.

Bingo Night: Proceeds go to help Veterans go on the Honor Flight; 6 p.m.; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Friday 5/23

Coffee Clatter — Redmond Senior Center: A morning of connection and business networking, coffee and lite breakfast items provided; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-6325.

Redmond Farmers Market: Support your local community, eat some food and listen to some live music; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.org.

Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Trio: The Central Oregon trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $18, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe, and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26, includes outdoor yoga mat, yoga props, one N/A beverage; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.

Sleepless Truckers: The local outlaw band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Saturday 5/24

Breakfast: Join for breakfast with lattes, mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and more; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Southern Oregon Flea Market: Shop the many vendors; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $2, kids 12 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; southernoregonfleamarket.com or 541-548-2711.

How to Make a Solar Power System for an RV or Trailer: This workshop will guide you through building a 12v solar system for your trailer or RV, learn how to make solar panels, controllers, batteries and more, over two sessions; 10 a.m.-noon; $210; American Legion Post 44, 704 SW Eighth St., Redmond; schoolofranch.org or 541-548-5688.

Memorial Day Weekend: There will be wine, beer, food and music; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

NPC Cascadian Classic: Bodybuilders will compete; 5 p.m.; $40 for finals; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadianclassic.com or 541-548-2711.

The Dust Devils: Get groovy with Stu Kinzel (Cascade Blues Hall of Fame), Jim Roy and Maggie J — blues, swing and country music; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com or 541-610-6457.

Live at the Vineyard — Countryfied: The country-rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $35, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Matt Martin & The .45’s: The Central Oregon band will perform; 6 p.m.; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Erin Cole-Baker: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

Olivia Harms: The country singer-songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

EDW Lucha Live: A form of professional wrestling that features athletes of shorter stature engaging in high-energy, fast-paced matches; 7 p.m.; $25; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; 541-548-2711.

Sunday 5/25

Breakfast: Join for breakfast with lattes, mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and more; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Bingo For Brightside: Support the animal center, 50% to bingo winners, 50% to Brightside; 11 a.m.; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Monday 5/26

Flag City Memorial Day flag placement: Assist with placing and retrieving flags on Memorial Day; 6 a.m.; Redmond Post Office, 618 NW Hemlock Ave., Redmond; 800-275-8777.

$1 Wing Day: Eat $1 wings every Monday; 4 p.m.; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.

Tuesday 5/27

Redmond City Council Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Wednesday 5/28

Redmond Senior Center — Wellbeing Connect: Discover, discuss and connect on a wellbeing topic; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Redmond Chamber Lunch & Learn — Thencan Designs: Local SEO agency owner and AI enthusiast Sam Sarsten will break down ChatGPT and other AI tools; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Redmond Chamber of Commerce, 446 SW Seventh St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.

Read & Write Workshop — Ancient People of the Lake: Local author Eileen Tannich Gose will talk about her book inspired by a local archaeological site, participants will learn to create a five sentence story using the book; 3-4 p.m.; free, register online; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.