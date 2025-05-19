City accepting ideas for new downtown mural Published 12:20 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places is seeking artists interested in painting a mural in downtown Redmond as part of the RCAPP sponsor mural program.

Interested artists and artists teams are encouraged to review the information available at www.redmondoregon.gov/Mural2025 and submit their proposal by June 22.

“This is RCAPP’s second sponsor mural, and RCAPP in incredibly excited to be bringing more art into downtown,” said RCAPP staff liaison Claressa Davis in a press release. “We greatly appreciate folks sharing this opportunity to anyone they know who may be interested in contributing to Redmond’s vibrant art culture, as it helps us get as many proposals as possible before the June 22nd deadline.”

The sponsor mural program brings artists to Redmond, enhancing community identity and public art appreciation. The selected artist will receive a contract for $18,000 for painting the 6th Street façade or $25,000 to paint on both the 6th Street façade and the Black Butte façade.

For more information, visit www.redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP or contact Davis at 541-923-7718, claressa.davis@redmondoregon.gov.