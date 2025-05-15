Flashback: Get up at 5:45 and you can see a pigeon race in 1950 Published 3:51 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

100 Years Ago

May 28, 1925 — The picnic at Suttle Lake

(Text missing.)

75 Years Ago

May 25, 1950 — Get Up at 5:45 And You Can See A Pigeon Race

Want to see a pigeon race?

Well, all you have to do is get up at 5:45 a.m. Sunday and meet the train here.

Several crates of pigeons will be aboard. Agent-R. L. Hough has been instructed to turn them loose upon arrival.

The birds will head for Spokane, where they will be greeted a few hours later by members of the Spokane pigeon racing club.

If you happen to have an airplane handy you can get a play by play view, but otherwise all you get to see is the start. However, Emmett Ulrich, of Opportunity, Wn., assured Hough in a letter that he would let him know how the race turns out.

Ulrich urged Hough to be sure to turn the birds loose on arrival, since they fly better in the cool of the morning. Redmond has been designated by the club as its 300-mile station. The club has races almost every week at various distances.

Airport Building To Be Ready Soon

Contractor to Finish Work by Early June

Administration building at Roberts field will be ready for occupancy by June 10, it was announced today by A. Wilson Benold, contractor.

As soon as painting is completed, asphalt and rubber tile will be laid on the floors.

Red cinders are now being hauled for grading at the back of the building, and final touches are being put on the construction work.

Native stone forms the walls at the back of the lower story and the second story is in aluminum siding. Rustic wood siding is used on the front of the first story, being painted in a shade of green to blend with the landscape.

The radiant heating system is installed and all the thermopane windows are in place Benold said. Interior of the building has fir and cedar plywood.

On the first floor are the lobby, quarters for United Air Lines and office space for Tilse-Bowman Air service, separated from the rest of the space by a breezeway. The second story will be occupied by the CAA airways communications station and will give a good view of the runways.

The city is constructing the administration building with assistance from the federal airport aid fund.

50 Years Ago

May 28, 1975 — Oregon-California spud office may go to Salem

The Redmond office of the Oregon-California Potato Committee may move to Salem this fall if a proposed office merger with the Oregon Potato Commission becomes reality.

The committee and the commission will each have to make a decision on combining the offices for the two organizations, according to M.E. “Nick” Knickerbocker, who currently heads the potato committee from Redmond headquarters in the Lantz building.

An ad hoc committee composed of three representatives of each organization was appointed at an April 25 meeting in Redmond to look into the possible merger.

Recommendations will be received by the Oregon-California committee at its June 9 meeting in Vancouver, Wash., and by the Oregon commission at its June 11 session in Portland. Action is expected by both groups then.

Knickerbocker said the office would have to be located in Salem due to the commission’s heavy involvement in legislative affairs. The commission also is active in promotion of potatoes.

Target date for the move is Sept. 15. Reed Garrison, now the commission administrator, would be in charge of both organizations. His part-time office girl position would likely be increased, to full time.Knickerbocker would retire and remain in Central Oregon. The office manager position now held by Frances Pendroy would be eliminated.

Knickerbocker emphasizes that he first proposed the merger as one of three alternatives to reduce the cost of administering the Oregon-California Potato Marketing Order.

He said changes in the industry and fewer incidents of marketing violations had reduced the workload to a point that it no longer warranted a full time office.

A suggestion that a joint office be established to administer the marketing programs in Oregon, Washington and Idaho was rejected by the other states. A proposal to share an office with private business and contract the limited field work also was eliminated.

Central Oregon has two representatives, Dwight Macy of Culver and Jim Wampler of Powell Butte, on the eight-member Oregon Potato Commission. Wampler also is an alternate on the Oregon-California Potato Committee.

$3 million transfer to Culver to be aired

The Deschutes County Intermediate Education District board will hold a public hearing on the proposed transfer of over $3 million worth of property from the Redmond to the Culver school district.

The hearing will open at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the courthouse in Bend.

Involved is 8,366.07 acres lying north and east of Crooked River within Jefferson County. The area at one time was in the Opal City School District. Current valuation of the property is $3,099,871. Number of school age children living in the area of proposed transfer was not immediately known.

The hearing is the result of a petition for transfer presented to the IED board by Errol W. Ohlde. It contained 48 signatures, but did not represent 100 per cent of the property owners in the proposed area of transfer.

If the transfer were approved by the Deschutes County IED board, it then would have to go before the Jefferson County IED. Remonstrances still could be filed, necessitating the calling of an election.

According to a spokesman for Deschutes IED, the election would involve all voters within the district filing the remonstrance.

25 Years Ago

May 24, 2000 — Shuttle astronaut boosts Tuck Space Week

Retired rocketeer urges kids to work for their dreams

Students clustered crosslegged on the floor of John Tuck Elementary and giggled.

Mike Mullane was describing the lighter side of space travel-bad hair days, zero-G bathroom breaks and the beauty of overboard urine dumps. And every once in awhile, he slipped in a bit of science.

But the point the former NASA astronaut wanted to make was really about dreams.

“I was not gifted, I was not a genius, but I had this amazing dream come true,” Mullane said of his life.

That dream started when Mullane was 12 and the Soviets launched the Sputnik satellite.

It came true when he blasted into space three times aboard the space shuttles Discovery and Atlantis nearly 30 years later.

Mullane, who retired from NASA and the US Air Force in 1990, came to John Tuck school as a featured attraction of the school’s annual Space Week.

In that program, students build mock-ups of the space shuttle, other space craft and of Mission Control in the school’s gym. They also study the scientific principles behind living and working in space.

“It’s hands-on learning at its best,” said Rayna Nordstrom, a fifth-grade teacher who started the school’s Space Week three years ago.

Looking around the gym shortly before his presentation to the students, Mullane smiled. A mock-up of the shuttle was made out of PVC tubing, plastic sheeting and tape. A space station model was similarly constructed, with old venetian blinds spread out on the floor beside it to simulate solar panels.

“It doesn’t take much to put a kid in space,” he said. “Their minds fill in the blanks.”

He said that while the space program has fallen from popularity in the adult public’s eye, it remains popular with kids.

“The two things that really captivate kids at this age are space and dinosaurs,” Mullane said.

That fascination works well for educators who want to stimulate lagging interest in math and science. That’s also important to Mullane, who holds a master’s in aeronautical engineering.

“It certainly is a way to hook kinds on science, and I tell you, we really need it,” Mullane said. “America is becoming illiterate in science.”

Jerry Colonna, superintendent of the Redmond School District, agrees with increasing the emphasis on science in schools. On Thursday he marveled at the activity in the gym, with fourth and fifth graders working side by side with students from a Redmond High technology class.

“You’ve got to believe that somewhere in this mix there’s got to be a kid who’s going to go on in astronautics,” Colonna said.

In a half-hour talk to the students titled “Countdown to a Dream” Mullane told students it didn’t matter what they wanted to do in life, as long as they took steps to pursue their dream.

“I’m not just talking about dreams of being an astronaut. I’m talking about dreams to be anything. Mullane said.

The three points Mullane emphasized were to: Take care of your body; Do your best; and Make education number one in your life.”

He told of being rejected for pilot training because of his less-than-perfect eyesight.

“It was like ripping the heart out of my body,” he said.

At that time, NASA accepted only pilots as astronauts. So rejection from flight school also seemed to end his dream of space.

But Mullane persevered. He became a weapons systems operator and flew 150 combat missions over Vietnam in the back seat of a RF-4C Phantom jet. He earned the Air Force’s Distinguished Flying Cross during that war.

He stayed in the service after the war, doing flight testing and earning his master’s. Then in about 1977, NASA dropped the requirement that all astronauts be pilots. Mullane applied and was selected for astronaut training in 1978.

“I got selected because I did my best when I didn’t think it mattered,” he said.

He went on to log 356 hours in space.

Mullane now works as a motivational speaker for corporations, as well as for school

