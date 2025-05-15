Published 6:30 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Dorothy Radov Bohn passed away peacefully on April 28, 2025, at Partners in Care Hospice House, Bend, Oregon. She was 91.

Dorothy was born on August 25, 1933, in Staten Island, New York, to Simeone Luka Radov and Katherine Petromila Bacilo. She grew up in Staten Island, where many of her relatives from Croatia settled after immigrating to the United States. One of Dorothy’s early jobs involved commuting by train from Staten Island to New York City, where she worked at JP Morgan.

In 1957, Dorothy moved to Campbell, California, where she met her beloved husband of 60 years, Theodore Thomas “Ted” Bohn. Throughout her life, Dorothy was known for her strong and uncompromising beliefs and her deep dedication to her Catholic faith. She stood firm in her convictions, yet was always ready to pray earnestly and offer help to anyone in need. Dorothy was a passionate supporter of the Right for Life movement and devoted much of her time and energy to its cause.

Dorothy’s kindness extended into every corner of her community. She was well known for bringing homemade baked goods to doctors’ offices, dental appointments, and even auto repair shops. Among her cherished traditions was baking special birthday cakes for her loved ones. One memorable creation was a Chocolate Peanut Butter Reese’s cake with sprinkles for her granddaughter Angel.

Dorothy’s unwavering faith and generous spirit touched many lives. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Thomas Bohn; her son, Thomas Michael Bohn; and her siblings John Radov, Richard Martinez, and Alice Martinez Lengle. She is survived by her stepson, Greg Phipps; daughter-in-law, Robin Bohn; grandchildren Aaron and Angel Bohn; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong treasured friends.

A rosary and funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Redmond, Oregon at 10:30 a.m., May 16th Dorothy will be laid to rest May 29th with a gravesite service at Valley View Public Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., in Watsonville, California.

Donations in her memory may be made to Central Oregon Right to Life centraloregonrighttolife.org or Pajaro Valley Shelter Services for women & children “pvshelter.org”

