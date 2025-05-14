Redmond event calendar May 15-21 Published 9:21 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Thursday 5/15

Oregon High Desert Regional Bridge Tournament: A chance to compete in a range of categories and skill levels; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; $7-$21; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; acbld20.org or 541-548-2711.

Roots of Strength — A Journey Through Black History in Central Oregon: A family friendly celebration of the 100 year anniversary of the Bend Colored Men’s Business Club; 4-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Learn to Play Pickleball with the Redmond Rock Chucks: Learn the basics of Pickleball in a fun and welcoming environment with the Redmond Rock Chuck Pickleball Club.; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; app.courtreserve.com.

Live at the Vineyard — Kurt Silva: The Central Oregon singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, writers, storytellers and songwriters; 6-8 p.m.; free; SCP Hotel Redmond, 521 SW Sixth St., Suite 100, Redmond; dpl.libnet.info.

Friday 5/16

Heart of Oregon Corps Walk & Talk: Join us at the Redmond Dry Canyon Dog Park for a casual and fun walk-and-talk event; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Dry Canyon Dog Park, 1429 W Antler Ave, Redmond; heartoforegon.org.

Redmond Farmers Market: Support your local community, eat some food and listen to some live music; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.org.

Oregon High Desert Regional Bridge Tournament: A chance to compete in a range of categories and skill levels; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; $7-$21; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; acbld20.org or 541-548-2711.

Head Games Trivia Night: Free, multi-media trivia every Friday; 6:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com or 541-527-2101.

DJ Chris Dance Party: Dance with music from DJ Chris, who hosts karaoke and other events; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Saturday 5/17

Crush Cancer: Reno & Cindy, The Substitutes and The Backline will perform throughout the day for the fundraiser; 9 a.m.; $10, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Trailer Towing: Learn to tow with confidence in this hands-on workshop, practice with your own trailer as an expert guides you through safety basics, tight turns and smooth backups; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $95; 65432 Pleasant Ridge Road, 65432 Pleasant Ridge Road, Redmond; schoolofranch.org.

Traditional Soap Making: Make eight handmade soap bars — from gentle facial bars to tough dish scrubbers; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $135; American Legion Hall, 704 SW Eighth St., Redmond; schoolofranch.org.

S.O.S. — Share Our Stories: Share your stories with the Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Oregon High Desert Regional Bridge Tournament: A chance to compete in a range of categories and skill levels; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; $7-$21; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; acbld20.org or 541-548-2711.

Kurt Silva: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

Switchback: The American, Irish and country band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Sunday 5/18

Practical Welding For Ranch and Farm: In 3 sessions, you’ll learn to fix and build in a pro shop, small group (max 6), three hour sessions; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $435; 7766 Costanoan St., 7766 Costanoan St., Powell Butte; schoolofranch.org.

Oregon High Desert Regional Bridge Tournament: A chance to compete in a range of categories and skill levels; 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.; $7-$21; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; acbld20.org or 541-548-2711.

Oregon Lightning: The professional indoor football team will play; 3:30 p.m.; $15; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, First Interstate Stadium, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; theoregonlightning.com or 541-548-2711.

Redmond Community Choir Spring Concert: The Redmond Community Choir presents their spring concert “Celebrating the Great American Songbook”; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; redmondcommunitychoir.org or 541-923-4800.

Monday 5/19

Redmond City Council Work Session: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 3-4:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

$1 Wing Day: Eat $1 wings every Monday; 4 p.m.; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.

Tuesday 5/20

Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall Conference Room 200, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Self-Care Strategies for Reducing Stress: Explore five practical self-care habits designed to help reduce stress and strengthen resilience with Katrin Fink, Mayo Clinic and National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach; 5:30-6:45 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Redmond Cookbook Club: A friendly cohort of home chefs, cooking potlucks from different cookbooks each month; 6-8 p.m.; $15, wine available for purchase in addition to the ticket price; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; aromekitchen.com or 503-409-7944.

Wednesday 5/21

Oregon Small Business Summit: Empowering small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, grow and strengthen their businesses; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; register online; Redmond Campus — Central Oregon Community College, 2030 SE College Loop, Redmond; eastcascadesworks.org or 541-504-2900.

Goat Curious — A Beginner’s Guide to Raising Happy Goats: Learn goat care, breeding and infrastructure with a personalized plan; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

“A Smack of Jellyfish — Fear, Fish and Finding Yourself in Alaska”: Presentation by Lynda Sather to discuss her novel; 2-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; LyndaSather.com or 541-548-6325.

Redmond Urban Area Planning Commission Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.